Ferrari 250 GT Tour de France Offered

A selection of Ferraris will be among the offerings at the 2018 RM Sotheby’s Monaco auction, scheduled for 12 May at the Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo during the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique weekend.

At the biennial sale, a 1957 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione ‘Tour de France’ is expected to draw interest, while other eras of the Italian marque’s history will also be represented. Amongst a list of additional Ferrari highlights are a 1971 Ferrari Dino 246 GT by Scaglietti, once owned by F1 driver René Arnoux, alongside a 2011 599 GTO and the Geneva Motor Show 2015 Sergio.

“We’re delighted to bring this extremely exciting TdF to our Monaco auction,” said Augustin Sabatié-Garat, Auction Manager, RM Sotheby’s Europe. “The car is a true motorsport icon, and it has a strong history of powering drivers to success at the most celebrated events in Europe. Not only is this ‘Tour de France’ a piece of Ferrari history, it gives collectors the chance to own a very pure piece of motorsport heritage from a golden age of racing.”

The 15th of 17 ‘three-louver’, covered headlight versions of the 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione ‘Tour de France’, chassis 0879 GT was completed in January 1958 and first sold to German racing driver Wolfgang Seidel of Dusseldorf, nicknamed ‘The Golden Bear’, who campaigned a 250 TR for the Scuderia Ferrari during 1958. Seidel immediately took to the track in his new Ferrari and competed in 22 events across continental Europe. These included 11 victories and a string of podium positions, including 2nd place overall at the Pau 3 Hours, 2nd overall at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, 1st overall at the Grand Handicap de Spa-Francorchamps, 4th overall at the 12 Hours of Reims with co-driver, Wolfgang von Trips, and 3rd in class at the 1959 Grand Prix de Paris at Linas-Montlhéry.

The TdF eventually landed with Christer Mellin, found of the Ferrari Club Svezia, in 1973, who restored the car over the next two decades, with guidance from the Ferrari factory in Maranello. In 1997, Mellin sold the car to its current owner, who has maintained the restoration while entering it in several events, including Ferrari anniversary celebrations and the Mille Miglia. Unscathed throughout its racing career, the TdF has had just two caretakers in the last 45 years and is one of few surviving 1950s Ferrari race cars that remains fully matching throughout, as authenticated by its recent Ferrari Classiche certification. Accompanied by an extensive history file, chassis 0879 GT is estimated to sell for €7.000.000 – €9.000.000.

The 1971 Dino 246 GT by Scaglietti represents another age for the Ferrari brand, also with a strong link to a history in motorsport. This car was once owned by ex-Ferrari F1 team driver René Arnoux, who would become one of the most famous Frenchmen associated with the Italian brand. Built as a European-specification M-Series Dino 246 GT, chassis 01862 was purchased by Arnoux before the driver joined the Scuderia. On joining the team, Arnoux had the Dino 246 GT restored at the Ferrari factory.

Another Ferrari set to headline consignments from the Italian marque in Monaco is a 2011 599 GTO, the most recent Ferrari produced to carry the ‘GTO’ badge. The car has enjoyed one single owner from new and was tailor-made to customer specification, which includes a long list of unique features. The multiple layer car color – Nero Stellato, or black with gold sparkles – is complemented by a black carbon fiber finish inside and out. A leather interior inspired by Hermès’ trademark orange moves away from the alcantara finish typical of the model, while seats and some leather-bound items appear with ‘Losangatura’ diamond quilting. This car has lived in a garage since new, covering 3,800km.

With 25 examples on offer, additional Ferrari highlights for the 2018 RM Sotheby’s Monaco sale include:

1957 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe – One of 74 “Low Roof” coupes bodied by Boano, offered from long-term European ownership history. Equipped with its original engine and finished in Argento Auteuil Metalizzato, the 250 GT is Ferrari Classiche Certified and eligible for both the Mille Miglia and Tour Auto (Est. €800.000 – €1.000.000);

1962 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Series II – Coupling performance of Ferrari’s Colombo V-12 with open-top motoring, this Classiche certified example is complete with its original engine and gearbox and has been restored (Est. €1.400.000 – €1.600.000);

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB – One of 88 long-nose, steel body, triple-carburettor examples equipped with a torque tube driveshaft and built to European specifications. Boasting long, well-known history, the 275 benefits from a restoration by Bob Smith Coachworks and is ideal for continued concours and rally use (Est. €2.000.000 – €2.100.000);

1974 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS – An ‘E-Series’ Dino, this 246 GTS was delivered new to Switzerland, where it spent the vast majority of its life. Presented today in original condition throughout and finished in its original colors of Blu Dino Metallizzato over Pelle Nera, it boasts Ferrari Classiche certification to its name (Est. €390.000 – €420.000);

2006 Ferrari F430 GTC – Extensively campaigned by the noted Italian racing team AF Corse in the Italian GT Championship and European Le Mans Series from 2006 to 2011, chassis 2446 was entered by both AF Corse and Team Seattle in the 2009 24 Hours of Le Mans with Team Seattle founder Don Kitch Jr., Joe Foster, and actor and racing driver Patrick Dempsey (Est. €450.000 – €500.000);

2015 Ferrari Sergio – One of six examples built and a showcase of 21st century coachbuilding and Pininfarina design. This is the 2015 Geneva Motor Show car and represents the first Sergio offered at public auction (Est. €2.500.000 – €3.000.000); and,

Selection of Ferrari-related collectibles, including a Ferrari 458 Italia Engine with stand, a unique, full-scale wire sculpture of Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari 248 F1 by Terry Lawrie, the Official Ferrari Opus – Diamante Edition book, a Girard-Perregaux “Ecurie Francorchamps” wrist watch, and Ferrari 275 and 250 Tool Kits.

For further information on RM Sotheby’s Monaco sale, to view an updated list of entries, or to register to bid, visit www.rmsothebys.com.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]

