The Ferrari Cavalcade 2017 took place 21-25 June in Apulia, Italy. The sixth edition of this ‘traveling show’ of over one hundred Ferraris from all over the world was restricted to Ferrari’s ‘most loyal’ customers.

The base camp of this year’s Ferrari Cavalcade was Borgo Egnazia, in the Savelletri countryside that straddles the Brindisi and Bari provinces of Italy. From there, participants drove along scenic routes in their Ferraris, meandering through villages and cities of art. The program combined Mediterranean charm and driving fun, while also celebrating the 70th anniversary of Ferrari.

The Ferrari models registered for the Ferrari Cavalcade 2017 were mainly recently-manufactured ones: from GTC4Lusso via F12tdf and California T through to 488 Spider. The entries also included some limited series models, such as the F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari Aperta, the car built to honor Ferrari’s 70th anniversary.

Ferrari Cavalcade 2017 – Photo Gallery (click image for larger picture)

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Ferrari SpA]

