A key element in Goodwood’s celebration of Ferrari’s 70th anniversary at the 2017 Festival of Speed will be an array of more than 35 significant competition cars from the legendary Maranello marque, including grand prix and sports car endurance racers, in addition to a number of Ferrari road-going models. From Thursday June 29th to Sunday July 2nd, a must-see variety of Ferrari competition and road cars will be seen in action up Goodwood’s famous 1.16-mile hill.

Important competition Ferrari models from Ferrari’s long, continuous and hugely successful motor racing history will include around 25 single-seater Ferraris, covering each of the key post-war Grand Prix eras, powered by four, six, eight and 12-cylinder engines, with normal aspiration, superchargers and turbos.

Single-seater Ferrari highlights for the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed spectators to witness in action will include a 1948 166, 1952 375 ‘Grant Piston Ring Special’, a 1961 156 ‘Sharknose’, 1965 1512, 1974 312 B3, 1980 312 T5, 1984 126 C4/M2, 1990 641, 1995 412 T2, 2002 F2002, the F2007, and the current Scuderia Ferrari F1 team, not forgetting a pair of the Ferrari-powered, Lancia D50s.

In addition, Ferrari sports cars in action at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed will also chart the marque’s landmark successes in all the great endurance races, from the 1947 125 S, via a 1950 166 MM Barchetta, 1958 250 TR58, 1962 250 GTO, 1971 365 GTB/LM, 1979 512 BB/LM, right through to the 1993 F40 LM and 458 GT2.

Away from Maranello’s historic competition machinery, a line-up of current Ferrari production cars will grace the Michelin Supercar Paddock and run on the hill, whilst on a more tranquil note, a dedicated class of Ferrari’s legendary 250 models will form part of the popular Cartier ‘Style et Luxe’ concours classes.

For further information, visit Goodwood.com or call the Goodwood Ticket Office on 01243 755 055.

[Source: Goodwood; photo: Tim Scott / Fluid Images]