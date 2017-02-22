Ferraris Racing on the Open Roads of France

The sports cars of Ferrari reigned supreme over the original Tour de France Automobile races, with 12 overall wins that started in 1951 with a Ferrari 212 Export to the domination of 250 GT and 250 GTO models from 1956 through 1964. Such was the Ferrari’s might at the sports car race held on roads around France that famed 250 GT Berlinetta Long Wheelbase was nicknamed the ‘Tour de France’ in honor of the model’s peerless efforts. Later Ferrari victories included the Group IV 365 GTB/4 ‘Daytona’ Competizione in 1972 and the agile 308 GTB Group IV in 1981 and 1982.

This impressive collective history makes it rather special to see Ferraris on the back roads of France, especially those driven in anger on the modern iteration of the Tour de France Automobile, the Tour Auto Rally. In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Italian marque in 2017, this year’s Tour Auto Rally will feature more than 20 cars from the prancing horse stable, such as the 166 MM Barchetta Touring that finished 4th in the 1951 Mille Miglia, the 1952 225 S Viginale Berlinetta that finished eighth in the 1953 Sebring 12 Hours and the 1960 250 GT SWB Berlinetta that captured the 1960 Tour de France.

Lyon, France-based photographer Geoffray Chantelot documented the 2016 Tour Auto Rally. In addition to our main gallery and behind the scene pictures, Geoffray offers the following gallery of Ferrari participants in the 25th annual event. Enjoy.

Ferraris Racing on the Tour Auto Rally – Photo Gallery (photos: Geoffray Chantelot)

[Source: photos: Geoffray Chantelot]