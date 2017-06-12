Field Set for 2017 Ennstal Classic Rally

The 2017 Ennstal Classic Rally will be held 19-22 July on the roads of Austria. A total of 220 teams will participate in the 25th annual rally in the Alps open to interesting and sporting cars built before 1973.

The starting field consists of 46 different marques, including: Abarth, Alpine, Alvis, Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Bugatti, Cord, De Tomaso, Ferrari, Jaguar, Lagonda, Lancia, Lea Francis, Maserati, Matra, Mercedes-Benz, Lotus, Riley, Talbot, Veritas, Volvo and VW. The oldest car at the 2017 Ennstal Classic Rally will be a 1924 Alfa Romeo Sport Zagato that belongs to René van Stokrom.

Five-time Le Mans winner Derek Bell will drive a Bentley 4.5-Litre Birkin Blower, while Gian-Pietro Rossetti will participate with a 1954 Maserati A6 GCS. “To drive the mountain passes like Sölk or Nockalm with this purebred racer is pure driving,” said Rossetti.

Porsche will field eight cars, such as a 550 Spyder, 356 Abarth Carrera and 911 Carrera RS 2.7. One of the factory cars will be driven by Walter Röhrl, but also Hans Joachim Stuck Wolfgang Porsche and Porsche race director Fritz Enzinger will celebrate the event’s 25th anniversary.

For additional information, visit ennstal-classic.at/en.

[Source: Ennstal Classic; photo: Martin Huber]