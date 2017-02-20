The Finest Boca Raton 2017 auction was held Saturday, February 11 at the Boca Raton Resort and Club in Florida, resulting in $2,503,750 in total sales and a 51 percent sell-through rate. Of the overall sales, four vehicles were sold online via Proxibid at the Finest Automobile Auctions’ third event.

The Finest’s Boca sale was the official auction of the Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance; a portion of the proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County. The event featured 71 cars, with top sales honors of the day going to a 1996 Porsche 993 Turbo for $187,000. The top sales online went to a 2011 Porsche 911 Speedster for $246,750.

“We are grateful that we were able to be a part of this weekend and to be able to support the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County,” said Bradley Farrell, CEO and Founder of The Finest. “We are an auction house that works to bring consumers access to high quality, unique automobiles. I’m proud of the success of today’s live auction. It’s important to note that following our live auctions, people can continue to bid on the lots that have not sold via our one of a kind online experience.”

The Finest Boca Raton 2017 – Top Five Auction Results

1. 2011 Porsche 911 Speedster – $246,750

2. 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster – $189,000

3. 1996 Porsche 993 Turbo – $187,000

4. Mercedes-Benz AMG-SL65 Black Series – $165,000

5. 2009 Bentley Brooklands Coupe – $148,500

For complete auction results, visit TheFinest.com.

The Finest will next focus on their inaugural online auction via their Danbury headquarters followed by a virtual auction in Hershey, PA at the Elegance at Hershey in June.

[Source: The Finest Automobile Auctions]