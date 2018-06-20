The Flying Scotsman Rally 2018 was staged 26-29 April, starting in England at the Brooklands Museum and finishing on the world-famous Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland. The four-day event covered 726 miles and negotiated 13 Tests and 15 Regularities.

The Endurance Rally Association’s 10th edition of the Flying Scotsman Rally returned to its roots with a new ‘Brooklands to Edinburgh’ route. On day one, entrants were flagged away from the Brooklands Museum shortly after midday on Thursday 26 April. A relaxed run through the Home Counties provided a gentle introduction, allowing crews to slowly build a head of steam for the days ahead.

Day two saw the route head north into the East Midlands to take in some exciting new challenges before swinging east through the quiet yet magnificent Lincolnshire Wolds. After a comfortable night halt close to the majestic Humber Bridge, the gradients increasd through Saturday, as the spectacular moors and dales of Yorkshire welcomed participants.

On day four, the special 10th Anniversary Edition rounded off with a shorter day of splendid moorland motoring through the wilds of Northumberland and the Scottish Borders before a triumphal arrival at the Balmoral Hotel in the heart of Edinburgh, appropriately close to Waverley Railway Station, the original destination of the event’s illustrious steam powered namesake.

Rally Director Fred Gallagher said: “This event has got better and better year after year. The standard of cars and driving is excellent, but the credit must go to the navigators who face an intense challenge. Our thanks go to every crew and marshal who has contributed to this fantastic event over the past ten years.”

The Flying Scotsman Rally 2018 was won by the rare 1939 Alta crewed by Gareth Burnett and Matthew Vokes. Driver Gareth Burnett has won the event twice before in 2013 and 2016, both at the wheel of a Talbot 105 Alpine, making the first driver to score a hat-trick.

Burnett said: “It was probably the toughest event yet with the best competition. But the real joy was in bringing this car to this event when no one thought it would even finish it – and that included me!”

Although an experienced classic rally navigator, this was Vokes first ever vintage rally and the first time he’d met Burnett. Vokes said: “It’s been a real experience, great route, fantastic competition and cracking company. You couldn’t ask for more really.”

The winners beat off strong competition from fellow two-time winner William Medcalf, with navigator Andy Pullen, who finished just 0.07 behind the leaders in the 1925 Bentley Super Sports. Bill Cleyndert and Dan Harrison, also in a 1925 Bentley, secured third place.

Amongst the Class winners were David Ayre and David Duncan in the newly repaired 1907 Itala, last year’s winners Paul Crosby and Ali Procter in the 1939 MG TB Supercharged, and Peter Lovett and David Richards, Chairman of the MSA, in the 1937 Frazer Nash BMW 328.

There were special awards for three of the 107 crews that crossed the start line at Brooklands Motor Museum on Thursday, as the event returned to its roots with an exciting new ‘Brooklands to Edinburgh’ route over four days of exceptional motoring.

The Spirit of the Rally award went to Jef and Anton Van Hoylandt in the 1934 Lagonda M45 Tourer, while the ‘Concours d’Elegance award went to Rob and Hayley Stoneman in the 1935 Alvis Firebird Special. The award for the Best Dressed Crew was split between two crews, with an award given to each of the navigators. Marina Goodwin in the 1934 Talbot 105 Alpine, with husband Graham, and Ann Boland in the 1929 Bentley 41/2, with husband Andrew, both received the accolade.

Similar to 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2018 Flying Scotsman Rally, with photographer Gerard Brown offering the following wonderful pictures highlighting the breathtaking views of the Scottish countryside. For further details, visit EnduroRally.com.

Flying Scotsman Rally 2018 – Photo Gallery (photos: Gerard Brown)

1 2 3 … 9 Next » Car 97. Gavin Henderson (GB) / Diana Henderson (GB) 1939 Frazer Nash BMW 328 Car 11. Graham Goodwin (GB) / Marina Goodwin (GB) 1934 Talbot 105 Alpine Car 02. Andrew Bailey (IRL) / Philippa Spiller (IRL) 1918 Stutz K Roadster Car 05. Peter Neumark (GB) / Guy Woodcock (GB) 1922 Bentley 3-4 1/2 Car 10. Bill Cleyndert (GB) / Dan Harrison (GB) 1925 Bentley 3-4 1/2 Car 09. Robert Glover (GB) / Piers Loxton-Edwards (GB) 1924 Vauxhall 30/98 Car 23. Andrew Hall (GB) / Patrick Blakeney-Edwards (GB) 1928 Frazer Nash Saloon Owlet Car 01. David Ayre (GB) / Karen Ayre (GB) 1907 Itala 40 Car 35. Nigel Dowding (GB) / Mary Antcliff (GB) 1930 Riley Brooklands Car 37. Gareth Burnett (GB) / Matthew Vokes (GB) 1939 Alta 1 2 3 … 9 Next »

Flying Scotsman Rally 2018 – Award Winners

1st Gareth Burnett & Matthew Vokes 1939 Alta – 2000cc

2nd William Medcalf & Andy Pullan 1925 Bentley Super Sports – 5300cc

3rd Bill Cleyndert & Dan Harrison 1925 Bentley 3-41/2 – 5300cc

Class 1, Pioneer Cars – pre-1920

1st David Ayre & David Duncan 1907 Itala 40 – 7500cc

Class 2, All Cars 1920 to 1948, up to 1500cc

1st Paul Crosby & Ali Procter 1939 MG TB Supercharged – 1466cc

2nd Shane Houlihan & Richard Pain 1937 Riley 12/4 Special – 1492cc

3rd Andrew Davies & Jonathan Davies 1936 Riley 12/4 Special – 1500cc

Class 3, All Cars 1920 to 1948, 1501 to 2500cc

1st Peter Lovett & David Richards 1937 Frazer Nash BMW 328 – 1991cc

2nd Stephen Owens & Nick Cooper 1937 Jaguar SS100 – 2500cc

3rd Gavin Henderson & Diana Henderson 1939 Frazer Nash BMW 328 – 1971cc

Class 4, Vintage 1920 to 1930, over 2500cc

1st Peter Neumark & Guy Woodcock 1922 Bentley 3-41/2 – 4398cc

2nd Hugh Apthorp & Graeme Brown 1929 Bentley 41/2 – 4500

3rd Jonathan Procter & Joe Twyman 1925 Bentley 3-41/2 – 4398cc

Class 5, Vintageant 1931 to 1948, 2501 to 4000cc

1st David Thomson & Alan Smith 1936 Talbot 105 Alpine – 3377cc

2nd Rob Stoneman & Hayley Stoneman 1935 Alvis Firebird Special – 3571cc

3rd Rudi Friedrichs & Helga Friedrichs 1933 Alvis Speed 20 SA – 2566cc

Class 6, Vintageant 1931 to 1948, over 4000cc

1st James Gately & Tony Brooks 1937 Cadillac Convertible – 5670cc

2nd Willem Vermeulen & Ellen Vermeulen 1936 Alvis Speed 25 – 4300cc

3rd Alain Janssens & Luc Bresseleers 1938 Bentley Derby Special – 4250cc

Lucky Dip Team Winner – MHR 2

Alan Beardshaw & Peter Fletcher 1934 Aston Martin Ulster – 1500cc

Gavin Henderson & Diana Henderson 1939 Frazer Nash BMW 328 – 1971cc

Peter Lovett & David Richards 1937 Frazer Nash BMW 328 – 1991cc

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Endurance Rally Association; photos: Gerard Brown]

