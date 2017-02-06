A new race for French and Italian pre-war Grand Prix and Voiturette machines has joined the roster for the 75th Goodwood Members Meeting, taking place March 18-19, 2017 at the 7-turn, 2.4-mile Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex, England.

Named in honour of Italian superstar Achille Varzi, who switched from motorcycles to cars in the late 1920s and achieved great success for Alfa Romeo, Auto Union and Bugatti during the 1930s, the Varzi Trophy will form part of the 12-race programme during Goodwood’s springtime spectacular.

Catering for cars that competed up to 1939, the race will feature a line-up comprising beauties from Alfa Romeo, Bugatti, Delahaye, Maserati and Talbot-Lago. Members and racegoers at the 75th Members’ Meeting, the fourth of the Motor Circuit’s recreations of the 71 period BARC Members’ Meetings, will be able to ogle 8C 2300 and 2600 Monzas and P3 Tipo Bs from Alfa Romeo, all the important racing Bugattis, Types 35, 35B, 51 and 59/50B, a Delahaye 135S and classic Maseratis in the shape of 4CM, 4CS, 6CM, 8CL, 8CM and V8 RI and a T150C from Talbot-Lago.

For further information, visit Goodwood.com or phone the Goodwood Ticket Office on 01243 755 055.

[Source: Goodwood; photo: Julien Mahiels]