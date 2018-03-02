Full Schedule for Audi Tradition in 2018

Audi Tradition will allow enthusiasts to experience the historical cars of Audi at more than 20 international events in 2018.

Among the highlights in the calendar is the 25th Goodwood Festival of Speed where Audi Tradition will be presenting the Auto Union Type C Silver Arrows (1936). Meanwhile, this year’s presence at Classic Days at Schloss Dyck will be all about the 150th birthday of Audi’s founding father August Horch. True to tradition, this year’s program of events will kick off with the Techno Classica show in Essen (21 to 25 March).

Held in Essen, the world’s biggest show for classic vehicles is expected to welcome around 185,000 visitors in the year in which the company celebrates a milestone of Audi history. 50 years ago, the brand made its comeback to the upper executive segment with the release of the Audi 100. At the company’s stand in hall 7, three special Audi 100 models will be exhibited. These will be flanked by two motorsports icons: the Auto Union Type D which won the Italian and British Grand Prix races 80 years ago, and the Audi 200 quattro which won the American TransAm series 30 years ago.

Audi’s founder, August Horch, was born 150 years ago. In his memory, Audi Tradition will only be showing luxury models from the Horch brand of the 1920s and 1930s at this year’s Classic Days at Schloss Dyck (3 to 5 August). This will also be the case at Sachsen Classic (23 to 25 August), where only Horch models will be at the starting line. Audi Tradition will also be waving the flag at August Horch Classic (22 July) in Zwickau and the Horch memorial event in his birthplace of Winningen (12 to 14 October). Donau Classic (21 to 23 June) and Heidelberg Historic (12 to 14 July) will also see Horch vehicles presented.

Motorsports fans can start getting excited about four very special events: Audi Tradition will be taking part in the 25th Goodwood Festival of Speed in England with an Auto Union Silver Arrow from the 1930s. The Auto Union Type C 16-cylinder racing car (1936) is among the highlights of the starting line-up at the world’s biggest historical motorsports event.

The town of Daun in the Vulkaneifel region of Germany is the ultimate destination for true rally fans. There, Audi Tradition will be presenting (19 to 21 July) an incredible highlight: the Audi Sport quattro S1 “Pikes Peak” model with which Walter Röhrl drove to victory in record time at the prestigious 1987 hill climb in the US state of Colorado – to the present day, this remains a true highlight in Audi motorsports history.

Visitors of the Swiss Grand Prix in Bern (26 August) will see the Auto Union Type C racing car from 1936 being put through its paces. At Hamburg’s Stadtpark-Revival event (8 and 9 September), Audi Tradition will be at the starting line in an Audi 200 quattro TransAm (1988).

