The Geneva Motor Show 2017 will be staged March 9-19 at the Geneva Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland. Nearly 220 exhibitors presented approximately 900 vehicles at this year’s international event.

Similar to 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, the 87th edition of the Geneva Motor Show saw many significant automotive debuts, headlined by the Porsche 911 GT3; Audi RS 5 DTM; McLaren 720S; Ferrari 812 Superfast; Mercedes-AMG GT Concept; Aston Martin RB 001; Pininfarina EP7 Fittipaldi; Lamborghini Huracan Perfomante and RUF CTR; among others.

The winner of the Car of the Year Award for 2017 was the Peugeot 3008, as chosen by the Jury made up of 58 journalists from 22 European countries. The finalists were the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Citroën C3, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Nissan Micra, Peugeot 3008, Toyota C-HR and Volvo S90/V90.

The Geneva Motor Show 2017 will be open on weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on the weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. To better spread out the number of visitors during the day and to also enhance their comfort through less crowding, a discount of 50 percent on the price of an entry ticket will be made after 4:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.salon-auto.ch/en.

Geneva Motor Show 2017 – Photo Gallery (click image for larger picture)

[Source: Newspress]