Stunning Golden Hour Photos from Le Mans Classic

In photography, the term ‘golden hour’ is known as the period of time after sunrise or before sunset when the light is softer and more golden in appearance than when the sun is higher in the sky. The phrase is used figuratively, as the effect has no clearly defined duration and varies according to season and latitude.

At the 2016 Le Mans Classic, Senior Photographer Julien Mahiels artfully worked the golden hours to perfection, capturing the following set of images that beautifully highlight the vintage race cars at the venue of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. Coupled with Julien’s ‘Le Mans Classic At Night‘ and ‘Behind the Scenes‘ galleries, Sports Car Digest has now published a varied range of outstanding photos from Peter Auto’s eighth edition of this biennial event.

Golden Hour at 2016 Le Mans Classic – Photo Gallery (photos: Julien Mahiels)

[Source: Wikipedia; photos: Julien Mahiels]