Pride of place at Gooding & Company’s Scottsdale auction in 2017 went to its two top-selling cars, the impressively original and well preserved ex-Wallace Bird Bugatti Type 35 and the impressively beautiful and sleek Ferrari 500 Superfast. At $3.3 and $2.915 million respectively they were the cream that rose to the top.

The sell-through was a respectable 84.1%. The sale total was the lowest since 2009 — in the wake of the financial crisis — and the reason was apparent in the modest presence of seven-figure cars on offer. While in 2016 there were fifteen cars with low estimates of $1 million or more and nine of them sold, in 2017 there were twelve, with seven sold.

Gooding proudly displayed one of the headline lots for Amelia Island, taking place a scant six weeks after Scottsdale, a Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion, and has announced that it also will offer a Jaguar XK SS (XKSS 716/XKD 575) there, two eight-figure cars. Either of them would have made a huge difference in the Scottsdale total. That neither of these were consigned to Scottsdale suggests that the makeup of the January Arizona audience is changing. In fact, none of the 2017 Scottsdale auctions had a car that was sold in eight-figures.

Is this, then, the new normal for Scottsdale? On the available evidence it would seem to be so as the available supply of high dollar consignments is spread over more, and bigger, auctions.

Even with that proviso, though, there was a tentful of wonderful, diverse, intriguing cars at Gooding & Company, including one, the ex-Dave Garroway SS100 that had special significance for me. Any one of them kept bidders’ eyes riveted on David Gooding and auctioneer Charlie Ross on the podium.

Gooding Scottsdale Cars Offered / Sold Sale % Sold < Low Est Sold > High Est Average Sale Median Sale Total Sales 2017 126 / 106 84.1% 67.0% 9.4% $315,047 $148,500 [47.1%] $33,395,000 2016 113 / 97 85.8% 77.9% 6.3% $443,412 $178,750 [40.5%] $43,011,050 2015 126 / 113 89.7% 58.0% 16.1% $450,749 $176,000 [39.1%] $50,934,600 2014 117 / 110 94.0% 50.0% 14.6% $449,510 $143,000 [31.8%] $49,446,095 2013 106 / 101 95.3% 23.8% 36.3% $571,700 $193,600 [33.9%] $57,741,695 2012 118 / 116 98.3% 72.4% 8.6% $343,827 N/A $39,883,900 2011 129 / 121 93.8% 54.6% 6.6% $289,098 N/A $34,980,900 2010 125 / 114 91.2% 57.9% 13.2% $298,186 N/A $33,993,250 2009 101 / 84 83.2% 69.1% 4.9% $386,226 N/A $32,442,950 2008 93 / 86 90.1% 65.0% 8.3% $328,589 N/A $21,029,700

Andrew Newton contributed some of the on-site observations and photographs; final comments are the responsibility of the editor.

