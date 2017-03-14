Gooding and Company Amelia Island 2017 – Auction Results

The Gooding and Company Amelia Island 2017 auction was held Friday, March 10 at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort in Florida, resulting in $30,568,700 in total sales and a 78 percent sell-through rate. Gooding’s 8th annual sale held during the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance weekend featured 88 cars.

“We achieved strong results for a number of exceptional cars, especially from the Porsche marque, exemplified by the world record price achieved for the GT1 Strassenversion,” stated David Gooding, President and Founder of Gooding & Company. “In spite of the 13 world record prices set, we are definitely seeing a market shift, which is healthy for the marketplace as a whole.”

With an $443,025 average price per car, a total of nine cars sold over the $1 million mark at Gooding’s 2017 Amelia Island auction. The top result went to the 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion that sold for $5,665,000, a new record price for the model and for the Porsche 911. Thirteen new benchmarks were set across Porsche, McLaren, Aston Martin and Mazda.

Additional highlights included the 2015 McLaren P1 sold for $2,392,500, the 1989 Mazda 767B sold for $1,750,000 that raced at the 1989 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 1949 Aston Martin DB Mk II sold for $1,540,000 that was formerly owned by company head David Brown.

Brian Rabold, Vice President of Valuation Services for Hagerty, said, “The biggest news of the auction was the no-sale at Gooding of the 1957 Jaguar XKSS 716. With only 16 original examples of this iconic car remaining, expectations were high coming into the event. However, they day before the sale, Gooding announced the XKSS did not have its original engine which could have factored into it falling short on the block at a high bid of $11.9M. A few other high-value cars missed afterwards, causing Gooding’s preliminary totals to fall $31M compared to 2016.”

Gooding and Company Amelia Island 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results

1. 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion – $5,665,000

2. 2015 McLaren P1 – $2,392,500

3. 1989 Mazda 767B – $1,750,000

4. 1993 Porsche 964 Turbo S Leichtbau – $1,540,000

4. 1949 Aston Martin DB Mk II – $1,540,000

6. 1990 Ferrari F40 – $1,485,000

7. 1977 Porsche 934/5 – $1,375,000

8. 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24 Spider America – $1,300,000

9. 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage – $1,100,000

10. 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 – $748,000

2015 McLaren P1 sold for $2,392,500 (photo: Mike Maez) 1949 Aston Martin DB Mk II sold for $1,540,000 (photo: Mike Maez) 1993 Porsche 964 Turbo S Leichtbau sold for $1,540,000 (photo: Jensen Sutta)

Gooding & Company’s next sale, the Pebble Beach Auctions, will take place on August 19-20, 2017, at the Pebble Beach Equestrian Center. Last year’s Pebble Beach sale broke several auction records with a total of 115 cars fetching over $129 million in overall sales. For more information, visit Goodingco.com.

[Source: Gooding & Company]