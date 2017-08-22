Gooding and Company Pebble Beach 2017 – Auction Results

The Gooding and Company Pebble Beach 2017 auction was held August 18-19 at the Pebble Beach Equestrian Center in California, resulting in total sales of more than $91.5 million and an 81 percent sell-through rate. With an average price of $832,670 per car, a total of 22 lots sold at or above the $1 million mark and 20 auction records were established across numerous marques.

“In addition to the many record prices achieved, our auctions have demonstrated that cars of the highest quality and from long-term ownership continue to be in high demand,” notes David Gooding, President and Founder of Gooding & Company. “We certainly feel our new earlier schedule proved to be a winner for both buyers and sellers at our event.”

The star of Friday’s Gooding Pebble Beach 2017 sale, the 1970 Porsche 917K, became the most valuable Porsche ever sold at auction with a realized price of $14,080,000. The price achieved broke the previous Porsche record held by Gooding for the sale of a 1982 Porsche 956 (sold for $10,120,000 in 2015).

The star of Saturday’s auction, the 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/C, also set a new world auction record for the model when it garnered $14,520,000 – the highest price achieved for the marque across all auction houses this week. One of 12 ever built, this offering is the ultimate evolution of the single-cam Ferrari Berlinetta.

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/C sold for $14,520,000

Other notable results at the Gooding and Company Pebble Beach 2017 sale included the 1956 Maserati A6G/54 that generated a record price of $4,400,000, the 1958 BMW 507 Series II that garnered a record price of $2,750,000, and the 1926 Mercedes 24/100/140 Phaeton that delivered a lengthy bidding war until it hammered for a record price and nearly double the estimate with a sale price of $726,000.

Modern supercars continued to be in demand as the 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari sold for $3,520,000. Also, demand for original cars continued to climb, as witnessed by the pair of 300 SLs from single family ownership. The two sports cars delivered strong results, as the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing sold for $1,677,500 and the 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster sold for $1,034,000.

Gooding and Company Pebble Beach 2017 – Top 10 Auction Results

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/C – $14,520,000 1970 Porsche 917K – $14,080,000 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Cabriolet – $4,840,000 1956 Maserati A6G/54 Berlinetta – $4,400,000 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari – $3,520,000 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Series I – $3,162,500 1958 BMW 507 Series II – $2,750,000 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB – $2,585,000 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS – $1,700,000 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing – $1,677,500

For complete auction results, visit GoodingCo.com.

The next Gooding & Company auctions will take place on January 19-20, 2018 in Scottsdale and the Amelia Island Auction on March 10, 2018.

[Source: Gooding & Company; photos: Jensen Sutta; Mike Maez]

