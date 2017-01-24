The theme for the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017 will be “Peaks of Performance — Motorsport’s Game Changers”, celebrating racing machines that were so fast, powerful, expensive or complicated that the rules had to be changed to rein them in.

Scheduled for 29 June to 2 July at Goodwood House and the 1.16-mile Goodwood hill climb in West Sussex, England, the 2017 Festival will showcase the greatest examples of this theme, including monstrous unlimited sports cars, 1930s-era 750kg Grand Prix cars, Group B rally monsters, and ground-effect and turbo-powered F1 brutes. These racers represented high watermarks of motorsport; cars and motorcycles that left an indelible mark on the history of the sport.

Alongside this central theme, the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed will also feature an array of cars and motorcycles from a huge variety of disciplines, further enhancing the Festival of Speed’s reputation as an event unlike any other in the world.

Tickets are on sale at Goodwood.com and at the Goodwood Ticket Office on 01243 755 055.

[Source: Goodwood; photo: Tim Scott / Fluid Images]