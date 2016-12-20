The 75th Goodwood Members Meeting will feature a full grid of Lister sports racers doing battle on the Goodwood Motor Circuit in the all-new Scott Brown Trophy. Celebrating 60 years of arguably Lister’s most famous model — the ‘Knobbly’ — 30 Listers, including Jaguar- and Chevrolet-engined examples, will be going wheel to wheel at the traditional season-opener in March.

The name Scott Brown is synonymous with Lister. Despite being severely handicapped as a result of his mother contracting German Measles during pregnancy, William Archibald ‘Archie’ Scott Brown was one of the most naturally gifted drivers of his era. In particular, he enjoyed huge success behind the wheel of a Lister-Jaguar ‘Knobbly’, so named for its curved bodywork.

The Knobbly made its race debut, driven by Scott Brown, at Snetterton in 1957, and although a clutch failure meant that Archie did not win first time out, a dominant display a week later at Oulton Park gave both Archie and Lister victory in the British Empire Trophy over Roy Salvadori and his Aston Martin DBR1. Archie’s run of form continued at the Goodwood Easter Meeting, where he once again beat Salvadori’s Aston Martin to win the Sussex Trophy, breaking the lap record for sports cars in the process. It wouldn’t be until September at the International Trophy Meeting before Salvadori would be able to overthrow Archie and his Lister.

Despite tragically losing Archie Scott Brown at Spa, Lister enjoyed further successes in 1958, before withdrawing from competition at the end of 1959, following an unsuccessful year with the new Chevrolet-engined ‘Costin’.

With a capacity grid of some of the finest British sports cars to ever grace the world stage, this race is expected to be a great spectacle and a real highlight of Goodwood’s 75th Members Meeting.

[Source: Goodwood; photo: Tim Scott]