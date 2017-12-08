The 2017 Goodwood Members Meeting was an epic weekend of motor racing. Lord March and his team at Goodwood pulled out all the stops for the 75th Members Meeting over the weekend of 18-19 March at the iconic 2.4-mile Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex, England. As only Goodwood can build, the event artfully recreates the atmosphere and camaraderie of the original BARC Members’ Meetings held at Goodwood throughout the 1950s and 1960s.

As well as a full program of racing, the 2017 Goodwood Members Meeting featured all kinds of cars from classic tin-tops and GTs, to motorcycles and open wheeled Formula 3 and F1 machines, offering visitors a friendly and intimate atmosphere with no crowds. As always, this year’s event featured a winning formula of spectacular cars, high-speed track demonstrations, fun-packed festivities and great entertainment.

In addition to our main report, GT1 Sports Cars, Touring Car and Pre-War galleries, Julien Mahiels offers the following gallery that brings the 2017 Goodwood Members Meeting all together in spectacular fashion.

Goodwood Members Meeting 2017 – Picture Gallery (photos: Julien Mahiels)

[Source: photos: Julien Mahiels]

