The Glover Trophy race at the Goodwood Revival 2017 was held Sunday, September 10 at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex, England.

Historics star Martin Stretton claimed victory in the Glover Trophy race for 1.5-litre Grand Prix cars aboard his Lotus 24. Former works Nissan touring car driver Andy Middlehurst made the early running aboard his Lotus 25, with Stretton rarely more than a second behind.

Fastest man on the sodden track during the first two laps was 1970 Le Mans winner Richard Atwood in his BRM P261, the septuagenarian visibly gaining on the Lotus duo ahead of him after a tardy start. Unfortunately, his charge was blunted following a trip through the gravel trap at Lavant. Middlehurst led until three-quarter distance of the 20-minute trash, but had no answer for Stretton who reveled in the testing conditions.

Formula Junior star Sam Wilson was third in Alan Baillie’s Lotus 24. Attwood, meanwhile, put on a brilliant recovery drive to finish fourth.

Goodwood Revival 2017 – Glover Trophy Race Results

Martin Stretton, 1962 Lotus-BRM 24 Andy Middlehurst, 1962 Lotus-Climax 25 Sam Wilson, 1962 Lotus-BRM 24

Goodwood Revival 2017 – Glover Trophy Video

[Source: Goodwood; photo: Jayson Fong]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

