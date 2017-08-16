An exhibition will gather more than 40 significant race and road cars from Gordon Murray’s 50-year career, in celebration of Murray’s five decades of vehicle design and engineering.

The display will encompass almost every car that Murray has designed or influenced, including ground-breaking Brabham and McLaren Formula 1 cars, McLaren road-going supercars, lightweight concepts, advanced sports cars, one-off specials and radical city cars. There will also be a host of displays that provide an insight into how these iconic cars have shaped the modern automotive world, as well as the many cultural inspirations for Murray’s work over the decades.

Professor Gordon Murray has masterminded the week-long exhibition in order to provide private viewings for the friends, colleagues and industry figures he has encountered throughout his career.

A detailed online ‘virtual tour’ of the exhibition will be accessible through the Gordon Murray Design website, shortly after the invitation-only event. Any visitor to the website will be able to explore the various installations at their leisure, reviewing the unique characteristics and historical provenance of each vehicle.

The venue for the landmark celebration will be a brand-new facility in Dunsfold, Surrey, England. After the exhibition has concluded and the cars have departed, the site will be fitted out for Gordon Murray Design to use as its automotive centre, as well as for its design, development and production operations.

Vehicles on display will include:

1967 IGM Ford Special (T.1)

1978 Brabham BT46B ‘Fan Car’ (T.9)

1981 Brabham BT49C Championship Winner

1983 Brabham BMW BT52 World Championship Car (T.15)

1988 McLaren MP4/4 Championship-winner (T.19)

1995 McLaren F1 GTR Le Mans Winning Car

1996 McLaren F1 LM

2013 Yamaha City Car (T.26)

2016 GVT OX (T.34)

“It will be a very proud and emotional day to see all these cars brought together, as they chart my professional life, as well as my perspective over the decades on complex challenges in vehicle design and engineering,” explains Professor Gordon Murray.

He adds: “Making this event happen presents a huge logistical challenge, as many of the vehicles are in private collections and distributed all around the world. Added to that is the fact almost all the cars are one-offs, and their value is greatly enhanced both by their rarity and, in many cases, by their race-winning pedigree. I am hugely appreciative of the generosity of those owners in granting us temporary custodianship of their cars for this unique event.”

[Source: Gordon Murray Design]

