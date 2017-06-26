The Greystone Mansion Concours 2017 was held Sunday, May 7 in Beverly Hills, California. The weather forecast for the day of the Concours called for some strange and unusual weather in Southern California, as a cut-off low promised heavy rain and thunderstorms. Mother Nature must be a car aficionado because the weather stayed mostly dry and cool during the morning and mid-afternoon for those who attended the Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance in the City of Beverly Hills. This year’s Concours surpassed record attendance despite the threat of bad weather and treated the thousands of automobile enthusiasts to a great event and beautiful day at this historic, 18-acre estate.

This year, awards were given in 15 Best of Class categories and in two Best of Show categories. In addition, 10 Special Automobile Awards and four Motorcycle Awards were also presented. The entries that were considered for awards were assessed per the “French” method of judging. This method puts an emphasis on the overall impression of the automobile being judged and factors such as originality, authenticity, design, styling, and elegance, are taken into account.

“The Greystone Mansion Concours is unlike most any other automotive events because it offers something for everyone. Each year the show highlights a variety of remarkable cars that are rarely seen by the public and features a completely new field of entries annually,” commented Concours Director Cindy Brynan. “This is the 8th year of the event and was easily our most successful ever. We had the honor of receiving the most applications we have ever had for potential exhibitors. We ultimately showcased 125 world-class cars and 10 motorcycles. We thank our attendees and gracious sponsors for all of their support.”

The Best in Show Concours d’Elegance at the Greystone Mansion Concours 2017 was presented to Stan Lucas for his 1929 Lincoln Aero-Phaeton, while the 1954 Ferrari 500 owned by A&A Premier Classics was named Best of Show Concours de Sport. Eugene Garcin’s 1934 Cotton was named Best Vintage Motorcycle. The Concours honored both Ferrari’s 70th anniversary and Lincoln’s 100th anniversary during this year’s event. Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse selected the 1935 Adler Trumpf, Junior Sports Roadster. “I was drawn to the classic style, yet sporty feel of the Adler,” said Mayor Lili Bosse. “It felt chic and elegant and I was thrilled to learn it is owned by a woman.”

The “Pietruska” awards that were presented to those chosen were designed by artist Richard Pietruska, who was commissioned to create the custom Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance signature awards.

Other automobiles were featured and awards presented in categories for Alfa Romeo, Cadillac-LaSalle, Corvette, Ferrari, Ford, Grand Touring, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Morgan, Packard, Porsche, Post-war American, Post-war British, Pre-war American, Pre-war European, Shelby and Special Interest.

The Greystone Mansion Concours 2017 was hosted by Los Angeles television station, ABC7 personality Dave Kunz and television host and automotive journalist, Donald Osborne.

Throughout the day, the Greystone Mansion provided guests with a glimpse of the interior and access to rarely seen rooms. With thousands in attendance for this year’s event, the organizers did an excellent job of keeping everyone within a comfortable level to enjoy all the unique and rare automobiles, motorcycles, vendor displays, gourmet food, beverages, libations and the vendor marketplace and seminars within the historic Doheny mansion.

The Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance supports The Friends of Greystone, a non-profit organization dedicated to the continuing restoration and preservation of Greystone Mansion. Built in 1927, the estate was a gift from oil tycoon Edward L. Doheny (The 2007 film “There Will Be Blood” was loosely based on his life) to his son, Edward “Ned” Doheny, Jr. and his family. The city of Beverly Hills purchased the estate in 1965, with the property becoming a city park in 1971. In 1976, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places as the Doheny Estate/Greystone. The house and grounds are often used in movie and television production, with the descending staircase being one of the most famous sets in Hollywood.

The 9th annual Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance is scheduled for Sunday, May 6, 2018 and occurs annually on the first Sunday of May.

Similar to 2015 and 2016, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2017 Greystone Mansion Concours, with photographer Victor Varela offering the following pictures from the event in Beverly Hills.

Greystone Mansion Concours 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Victor Varela)

Greystone Mansion Concours 2017 – Award Winners

Best of Show – Concours d’Elegance – Stan Lucas – 1929 Lincoln Aero-Phaeton

Best of Show Concours de Sport – A&A Premier Classics, LLC – 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial

Best of Class

Cadillac – Brian and Pamela Hermansader – 1940 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible Coupe

Classics – Gerhard and Adrienne Schnuerer – 1911 Mercedes-Benz SO HP Victoria

Corvette – Mike Vietro – 1963 Chevrolet Corvette

Ferrari – Bruce Meyer – 1957 Ferrari 625/250 TRC

Grand Touring – Jim Gianopulos – 1960 Maserati Vignale

Jaguar – Lee Wilson & Rory Murphy – 1963 Jaguar E-Type

Lincoln – Chris Kidd, 1925 Lincoln Dual Cowl Sports Phaeton

Mercedes-Benz – R. Lee Brown -1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

Porsche – William Tripodi – 1962 Porsche 356

Porsche Speedster – Will Sanchez – 1958 Porsche Speedster 356A

Post-War American – Ron Berglund – 1965 Pontiac Catalina

Post-War British – Michael Hattem – 1955 Morgan 4 Passenger Drophead Coupe

Post-War Sports – Jerry Rosenstock – 1956 AC Ace Bristol

Rolls-Royce – Ron and Sandy Hansen – 1925 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost

Special Interest – Stanley Gold 1962 Sabra Sport

Special Awards

Director’s Choice – William Heinecke – 1965 Ferrari 500 Superfast

Friends of Greystone Outstanding Restoration – Roland Scott – 1954 Buick Skylark

Mayor’s Choice – Alexandra Geremia – 1935 Adler Trumpf Junior Sports Roadster

People’s Choice – Peter and Merle Mullin – 1963 Citroen Dandy

Spirit of Greystone – Thomas and Robert Russell – 1926 Lincoln 149-A

Sponsor Awards

BRM Award – Ian Wayne – 1961 Aston Martin DB4

Corvette Mike Award – Buddy Pepp – 1962 Chevrolet Corvette

HVA/FIVA Award – Jaime Gesundheit – 1964 Chevrolet Corvette

Meguilars Outstanding Paint – Kip Cyprus – 1957 Pontiac Bonneville

National Automotive Heritage Award – Petersen Automotive Museum – 1948 Lincoln Continental

Motorcycles – Best of Show

Best Vintage Motorcycle, Eugene Garcin, 1934 Cotton

Best Customer Motorcycle, Adam Gaspic, 1974 Harley

Best Preservation Motorcycle, Serge Bueno, 1904 Peugeot

Vinnie Mandzak Motorcycle Award, Sonny Nutter, 1970 Triumph

[Source: Greystone Concours; photos: Victor Varela]