The Heveningham Hall Concours 2017 was staged 7-9 July at the Heveningham Hall in Suffolk, UK. Heveningham Hall hosted its second Concours alongside its Country Fair in the 5,000-acre 18th Century county estate.

The 2017 Heveningham Hall Concours got underway on Friday with the Suffolk Border Tour, a new initiative this year. A selection of the Concours entrants travelled a 50-mile route taking in some of the beautiful Suffolk scenery.

Max Hunt, chairman of the judging panel (and successful Dakar bike rider) said: “It’s been a fantastic second year for the Concours, the quality of the cars on display has been exceptional and it was very difficult to make a decision on the winners. The Tour through the Suffolk countryside on Friday was really special and it was great to see so many of these fantastic cars being driven. We’re already looking forward to next year!”

The Heveningham Hall Concours 2017 consisted of 50 cars from 1903 to 2017 plus 11 vintage aircraft, presented on the dramatic grass terraces designed by renowned landscape architect Kim Wilkie. Mark Webber’s former Mercedes-Benz CLK LM — having raced at Le Mans — was on display alongside a 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Roadster. Also being exhibited were two of the greatest Lamborghini’s of all time, the Lamborghini Miura SV and the Miura SV Jota, as well as a Porsche 917, Lola T70 Mk3B and 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Competizione. Vintage cars in attendance included no less than four pre-war Alfa Romeos, two Aston Martin Ulsters, Ferrari 250 MM, Bentley 6.5L Short Chassis Tourer, Bugatti 35B and many more.

Also new for 2017 was a charitable partnership with the Royal College of Art and The Heveningham Hall Concours RCA Automotive Design Scholarship, which will see a British student awarded a scholarship to cover fees and living expenses to cover the 15-month MA Automotive Design course in London under the auspices of Professor J Mays. The scholarship winner will be announced later this year.

The traditional background to the Heveningham Hall Concours, now in its second year, is the Heveningham Hall Country Fair, which recently celebrated its 20th birthday, and attracted around 20,000 visitors this year. As a result, this is a family day out for everybody, incorporating dancing horses, livestock, flypasts, aerobatic displays, powerboating and off-roading plus, much more. All profits raised go to charity and more than £600,000 has been raised over the years.

—

Similar to the 2016 event, Sports Car Digest also documented the Heveningham Hall Concours d’Elegance 2017, with the following great selection of images from the stunning Capability Brown-designed parkland of Suffolk’s finest Georgian mansion.

Heveningham Hall Concours 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos as credited)

1 2 3 … 5 Next » Heveningham Hall Concours d'Elegence 2017. Credit Rufus Owen 1995 McLaren F1 GTR at Heveningham Hall Concours d'Elegence 2017. Credit Rufus Owen Heveningham Hall Concours d'Elegence 2017. Credit Rufus Owen 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari at Heveningham Hall Concours d'Elegence 2017. Credit Rufus Owen 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari at Heveningham Hall Concours d'Elegence 2017. Credit Rufus Owen 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Competizione at Heveningham Hall Concours d'Elegence 2017. Credit Rufus Owen 1935 Frazer Nash TT replica at Heveningham Hall Concours d'Elegence 2017. Credit Rufus Owen 1931 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Touring Spyder at Heveningham Hall Concours d'Elegence 2017. Credit Rufus Owen 1 2 3 … 5 Next »

The judging panel made up of world-renowned car designers Ian Callum and J Mays alongside Max Hunt had some tough choices but the winners and special mentions are as follows:

Best Pre-war Car:

Winner: 1935 Frazer Nash Twin Supercharged single seater

Special mentions: 1935 Frazer Nash TT Replica and 1931 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Touring Spider

Best Post-war Car:

Winner: 1966 Ford GT40

Special mentions: 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Competizione and 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet

Best Supercar:

Winner: 1971 Lamborghini Miura SV

Second: 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari

Third: 1995 McLaren F1 GTR

The inaugural aviation concours was judged by Bremont co-founder Nick English, Sir Tim Boughton and Henry Labouchere and they selected the 1918 Sopworth Snipe F2367 as winner of the Hanna Aviation Trophy. Special mentions were given to the 1934 De Havilland DH85 Leopard Moth G-ACUS and 1932 De Havilland DH Fox Moth ZK-AGM. Each winner received a specially-commissioned bronze trophy from renowned Suffolk sculptor Laurence Edwards

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Heveningham Hall]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

