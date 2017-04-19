The HMSA Spring Club Races 2017 was staged March 18-19 at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas, California. The two-day Historic Motor Sports Association event featured Formula Fords at the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course on the Monterey Peninsula.

After weeks and weeks of rain in Monterey, Mother Nature was kind and participants were treated to moderate temperatures and mostly clear skies. Seven run groups took to the track with only a few missed steps over the two days. The Formula Ford guys were given their own run group and a huge field turned up for what would be the first of a multi-race series for the class. The racing was tight and clean at the HMSA Spring Club Races 2017, with very few people cutting the thick green grass and wild flowers that were popping up all around the track.

HMSA always attracts some pretty interesting cars and the 2017 Spring Club was no exception with examples ranging from Steve Schmidt’s 1976 Porsche 935 K3 and 1958 Porsche 356 Speedster; Erickson Shirley’s 1959 Lister Costin-Chevrolet; Thor Johnson’s 1974 BMW CSL 3.5 Liter; Brian Groza’s 1975 Sauber C4; Tom Byrnes’ 1964 Brabham BT8; Terry Sullivan’s 1969 AMC Rambler SC and a great selection of Shelby’s finest Cobras and Mustangs. There was also a Sauber, Leech, Platypus, Koing-Heath and Pupulidy on track. All and all a very interesting group of cars.

Similar to 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2017 HMSA Spring Club Races with Senior Photographer Dennis Gray offering the following pictures from Laguna Seca.

HMSA Spring Club Races 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Dennis Gray)

[Source: HMSA; photos: Dennis Gray]