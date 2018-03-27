The 2018 Concorso Villa d’Este will be staged 25-27 May on the grounds of the Hotel Villa d’Este and neighboring Villa Erba in Cernobbio, Italy. The three-day event, hosted by BMW Group Classic and the Villa d’Este luxury hotel, will again see a small field of 50 historic automobiles displayed against the backdrop of Lake Como.

The theme for the 2018 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este will be “Hollywood on the Lake”. The final categories now reflect the full spectrum of the history of both the automobile and the motorcycle. This year, the Selecting Committee has added two new classes to complete the programme including a category dedicated to the aerodynamically efficient designs of the Art-Deco era as well as a class for vehicles, which have been maintained in their original condition.

The competition for historic motor vehicles now includes the following categories:

The Titans: Dirt, Dust and Danger (1900 – 1939)

From Manhattan to Mayfair: The Golden Age of Motoring Opulence (1918 – 1939)

Shaped by the Wind: Grandes Routières of the Art Deco Era (1925 – 1940)

New World, New Ideas: The Story of the GT (1945 – 1965)

Speed Meets Style: The Flowering of the Sports and the Racing Car (1950 – 1970)

When Sex Was Safe and Racing Was Dangerous: Formula One! (1950 – 1988)

Hollywood On The Lake: Stars of the Silver Screen (1920’s to 1930’s)

Perfectly Preserved: Automotive Archaeology (1900 – 1980)

Now in its eighth year, the Concorso di Motociclette in Cernobbio has created six categories for participants, five of which have already been confirmed.

Golden Years for American Motorcycles (1907 – 1917)

Luxury on 3 Wheels – Sidecars in the 1920s and 1930s (1920 – 1939)

Winning Italian Singles – 250cc Grand Prix Motorcycles (1949 – 1963)

New Clothes on British and German Motorcycles (1960 – 1970)

Motorcycle Design – New Concept Bikes and Prototypes

While determining the categories, the selecting committees were also busy viewing the first nominations for the competition. Applications to take part in the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2018 are still being accepted by the selecting committees. Those owners of historic automobiles and motorcycles whose vehicles could play a star role in one of the above-mentioned categories can still to register their applications. Those wishing to apply online, are recommended to use the corresponding registration form, which can be downloaded from the http://concorsodeleganzavilladeste.com website. In addition, the site is now open for booking both admission tickets to the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2018 as well as exclusive visitor packages.

[Source: Concorso Villa d’Este]

