HSR Walter Mitty Speedfest 2009 – Photo Gallery

The 2009 HSR Walter Mitty Speedfest was held May 1-3 at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia.

For the uninitiated, the “Mitty” is a multi-day event that features a very strong and diverse array of on and off-track action. Sanctioned by Historic Sportscar Racing, the on-track vintage car racing action usually includes some of the largest fields in the United States each year and 2009 was no different.

The 2009 race featured the cars of Group 44 and team boss Bob Tulius was chosen as the grand marshal. While heavy rains kept some racers off the track, the majority were able to fully enjoy the rolling 2.54 mile, 12 turn road course at Road Atlanta.

For complete race results, visit HSR – Mitty ’09 Speedfest.

2009 HSR Walter Mitty Speedfest Challenge Picture Gallery

[Source: Photo credit, Al Wolford and Louis Galanos]