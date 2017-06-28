The Indy Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational 2017 was held June 16-18 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana. Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) served as the sanctioning body of the Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational where more than 350 race cars competed in 11 different race groups on the 13-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) road course. The event, which also featured exhibition runs on the famed 2.5-mile IMS oval, gave race fans the opportunity to meet drivers, get close to historic race cars and speak with car owners.

The “Indy Legends” Charity Pro-Am was again the feature event, pairing a field of 34 motorsport veteran drivers with amateur racing partners driving Corvettes, Camaros and Mustangs in a 45-minute race on the IMS road course. The professionals and amateur drivers split stints at the wheel at their discretion. The team of Sarah Fischer and Kirk Blaha took the overall victory in their 1969 Chevrolet Corvette, followed by Al Unser, Jr. and Peter Klutt’s 1969 Chevrolet Corvette and the 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 of Max Papis and Curt Vogt. Since debuting in 2014, the Indy Legends Pro-Am Charity race has raised over $100,000 for charities.

Similar to 2014, 2015 and 2016, Sports Car Digest also documented the SVRA Indy Brickyard Invitational 2017, with Dennis Gray offering the following images from historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Indy Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Dennis Gray)

[Source: SVRA; photos: Dennis Gray]