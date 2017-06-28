The Indy Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational 2017 was held June 16-18 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana. Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) served as the sanctioning body of the Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational where more than 350 race cars competed in 11 different race groups on the 13-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) road course. The event, which also featured exhibition runs on the famed 2.5-mile IMS oval, gave race fans the opportunity to meet drivers, get close to historic race cars and speak with car owners.
The “Indy Legends” Charity Pro-Am was again the feature event, pairing a field of 34 motorsport veteran drivers with amateur racing partners driving Corvettes, Camaros and Mustangs in a 45-minute race on the IMS road course. The professionals and amateur drivers split stints at the wheel at their discretion. The team of Sarah Fischer and Kirk Blaha took the overall victory in their 1969 Chevrolet Corvette, followed by Al Unser, Jr. and Peter Klutt’s 1969 Chevrolet Corvette and the 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 of Max Papis and Curt Vogt. Since debuting in 2014, the Indy Legends Pro-Am Charity race has raised over $100,000 for charities.
Similar to 2014, 2015 and 2016, Sports Car Digest also documented the SVRA Indy Brickyard Invitational 2017, with Dennis Gray offering the following images from historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Indy Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Dennis Gray)
The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.
[Source: SVRA; photos: Dennis Gray]
Comments
TIDE ferrari racing,palm beach says
Terrific SVRA events as always by this blue chip Group that started at the 1977 Sebring 12 Hours Races. Ray & Susan Saundres Kendall Oil Historic Races. TIDE ferrari racing, tom I. davis, Jr. was dating Susan who’s father Ray was president of Kendall Oil. in 1977.. Kendall spent $7,000,000 sponsoring Sebring 12 hours races for 15 years. Davis also set up for Brumos Porsche Racing with Kendall Oil sponsoring. TIDE Ferrari racing. had Kendal Oil donate all of the 10 % referral commissions to charities. at tom I. davis,Jr. & Jeffery Rowe request. http://www.palmbeachTIDEmuseum.com Anna Marshall & Maureen DeAngles,Esq. yacht & ship sales.
pat cotter says
Dennis,
My pic is the Austin Healy Sprite