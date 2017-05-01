Jaguar Classic Challenge at 2017 Silverstone Classic

The Jaguar Classic Challenge will be on of the featured races at the 2017 Silverstone Classic, scheduled for 28-30 July at the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit in Northamptonshire, England.

Building on successful 2015 and 2016 seasons, more than 40 entries have already been received for the third annual Jaguar Classic Challenge. Run in partnership with the Historic Sports Car Club (HSCC), the Jaguar Classic Challenge for 2017 will continue to compete according to the FIA’s Appendix K technical regulations for cars competing in international historic racing competitions. The regulations pay particular consideration to a car’s period specification and are in keeping with the true spirit of historic motor racing.

The Jaguar Classic Challenge is open to the XK series, C and D-types, Mk1 and Mk11 saloons and pre-1966 E-types, thus ensuring big and varied grids of period Jaguars running to original specifications. Drivers participating in this year’s Jaguar Classic Challenge will now also qualify to enter many other international historic races that run this set of rules, including the final round of the 2017 Jaguar Classic Challenge at the Spa Six Hours in Belgium.

The Silverstone Classic race, which includes a mandatory pitstop and voluntary driver change, will be one of the most hotly contested of the season, with 2016 champion Julian Thomas on the entry list.

Jaguar Land Rover Classic Director Tim Hannig said, “The Silverstone Classic race will be an exciting addition to the Jaguar Classic Challenge, forming round three of the series. We’ll have a 40-minute race on the Sunday for all pre-1966 Jaguars, with classes catering for XKs, C-type, D-type, XKSS, Mk1, Mk2 and S-type saloons, and all-conquering E-types.

For full details and information, visit Jaguar Classic Challenge.

[Source: Jaguar Classic]