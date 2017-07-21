A 1995 McLaren F1, chassis 044, will be among the headline offerings at the 2017 Bonhams Quail Lodge sale, to be held Friday, August 18th in California during the Monterey Classic Car Week.

Chassis 044 is the first McLaren F1 imported into the United States and the first of only a handful of F1s to become fully federalized as an US road-legal car. The McLaren is being offered by its original owner with an extensive list of factory accompaniments and service history from new, including a 2017 service performed by McLaren.

The McLaren F1 went into production looking and sounding like nothing else. Boasting an unconventional three-seater configuration, a staggering array of no compromises engineering, and an obsessively tailored vision for extreme performance and outright speed, the McLaren F1 made no apologies for its audacious road presence and take-no-prisoners performance.

Designed by South African Gordon Murray, the F1 was created with exotic materials and advanced construction, incorporating such novel features as a centrally positioned seat for the driver and twin Kevlar fans to create downforce. Featuring the world’s first carbon fiber reinforced plastic monocoque, the F1 spared no expense to achieve its goals for road supremacy. Furthering the cost-is-no-object philosophy, gold insulating foil was installed around the engine bay to ensure optimal heat containment—all of which helped the street car achieve a world record top speed of 243 mph. Only 64 street legal F1s were built, paving the way for a remarkable but relatively brief career in racing.

Often compared to the legendary Ferrari 250 GTO, the McLaren F1 dominated and defined an era. Today, these rare, world-changing supercars almost never come up for sale — let alone one that has never had an accident — and it’s likely there will never again be an opportunity to purchase a single-owner F1 with such provenance and history.

The 1995 McLaren F1 will be offered on Friday, August 18th at Bonhams’ Quail Lodge Auction in Carmel, California. For more detailed information about the McLaren, visit Bonhams.com/Quail.

[Source: Bonhams]

