Mecum Chicago 2017 – Auction Results

The Mecum Chicago 2017 auction was held October 5-7 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in Illinois, resulting in $12.6 million in total sales and a 72 percent sell-through rate.

A total of 795 cars were offered over three days in Chicago, with the top results going to several Corvettes from the Mercurio Collection. The 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot F149) and 1963 Chevrolet Corvette ‘Split-Window’ Coupe (Lot F148) grabbed the top slots at $115,000 and $110,000, respectively. Other notable results included a 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible (Lot S123) that brought $110,000, a 2017 Ford F150 Shelby Super Snake Pickup (Lot S97) that changed hands for $100,000 and a 1987 Porsche 911 Turbo (Lot S117.1) for $78,000.

Mecum Chicago 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results (prices do not include buyer’s premiums)

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot F149) – $115,000 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe (Lot F148) – $110,000 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible (Lot S123) – $110,000 2017 Ford F150 Shelby Super Snake Pickup (Lot S97) – $100,000 2010 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible (Lot F178.1) – $96,000 2011 Audi R8 Spyder (Lot F92.1) – $95,000 1957 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S131) – $85,000 1967 Chevrolet Camaro (Lot S154) – $78,000 1987 Porsche 911 Turbo (Lot S117.1) – $78,000 1961 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot F147) – $77,500

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

Mecum’s next 2017 collector car auction is the company’s inaugural Las Vegas event this November 16-18 with an anticipated 1,000-vehicle lineup featuring several private collections, including a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot S75.1) and other vehicles from collector Les Quam. The auction will also feature a 1965 Shelby 289 Cobra Roadster (Lot S105.1), a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (Lot S108) and a 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird (Lot S115), among others.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

