Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

Home / Auctions / Auction Reports and Results / Mecum Denver 2017 – Auction Results
1965 Shelby Cobra CSX4000 Series

Mecum Denver 2017 – Auction Results

by Leave a Comment

The Mecum Denver 2017 auction was staged July 20-22 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, resulting in $11.4 million in total sales and a 70 percent sell-through rate. A total of 411 classic and collector cars sold at Mecum Auctions’ third annual Denver-area event.

The eclectic mix of cars at the auction was evidenced by the variety among the top 10 sellers. Complete with Shelbys, Corvettes, a Mustang and a Land Rover, the top result at the Mecum Denver 2017 sale went to 2016 Ferrari California T Convertible that demanded $165,000, followed by a 1960 Volkswagen 23-Window Samba Bus that brought $120,000 and a 1965 Shelby Cobra CSX4000 Series that made $115,000.

Mecum Denver 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results (prices do not include buyer’s premiums)

  1. 2016 Ferrari California T Convertible (Lot S127.1) – $165,000
  2. 1960 Volkswagen 23-Window Samba Bus (Lot S81) – $120,000
  3. 1965 Shelby Cobra CSX4000 Series (Lot S137) – $115,000
  4. 1964 Shelby Cobra CSX7000 Series 50th Anniversary (Lot S142) – $110,000
  5. 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback (Lot S120) – $95,000
  6. 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S122) – $89,000
  7. 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle LS6 (Lot S176) – $87,500
  8. 1936 Autocar Car Hauler (Lot S151) – $86,000
  9. 1994 Land Rover Defender 90 (Lot S92.1) – $86,000
  10. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot F167) – $85,000

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

Mecum’s next collector-car auction is August 16-19, in Monterey, California, with 600 vehicles headlined by Ferrari LaFerraris, Bugatti Veyrons, a Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita and a Lister-Jaguar Knobbly. For more details, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

Leave a Comment

Story Tags

Amelia Concours Auctions Automobilia Bonhams Car Profiles Classifieds Collectors Driving Reports Editorial Events Gooding & Company Goodwood Mille Miglia Monterey Reunion Monterey Week Other Profiles Pebble Concours Race Profiles Rallies RM Auctions Videos Vintage Car Racing

RSS Latest at SCD Motors

Sports Car Digest Archives

Random Stories