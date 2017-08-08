Mecum Denver 2017 – Auction Results

The Mecum Denver 2017 auction was staged July 20-22 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, resulting in $11.4 million in total sales and a 70 percent sell-through rate. A total of 411 classic and collector cars sold at Mecum Auctions’ third annual Denver-area event.

The eclectic mix of cars at the auction was evidenced by the variety among the top 10 sellers. Complete with Shelbys, Corvettes, a Mustang and a Land Rover, the top result at the Mecum Denver 2017 sale went to 2016 Ferrari California T Convertible that demanded $165,000, followed by a 1960 Volkswagen 23-Window Samba Bus that brought $120,000 and a 1965 Shelby Cobra CSX4000 Series that made $115,000.

Mecum Denver 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results (prices do not include buyer’s premiums)

2016 Ferrari California T Convertible (Lot S127.1) – $165,000 1960 Volkswagen 23-Window Samba Bus (Lot S81) – $120,000 1965 Shelby Cobra CSX4000 Series (Lot S137) – $115,000 1964 Shelby Cobra CSX7000 Series 50th Anniversary (Lot S142) – $110,000 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback (Lot S120) – $95,000 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S122) – $89,000 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle LS6 (Lot S176) – $87,500 1936 Autocar Car Hauler (Lot S151) – $86,000 1994 Land Rover Defender 90 (Lot S92.1) – $86,000 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot F167) – $85,000

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

Mecum’s next collector-car auction is August 16-19, in Monterey, California, with 600 vehicles headlined by Ferrari LaFerraris, Bugatti Veyrons, a Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita and a Lister-Jaguar Knobbly. For more details, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

