1969 Shelby GT500 Convertible

Mecum Houston 2017 – Auction Results

The Mecum Houston 2017 sale was held April 6-8 at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, resulting in $21.7 million in total sales and a 70 percent sell-through rate. Staged during the same weekend as the Houston Auto Show, a total of 554 vehicles sold at Mecum’s sixth annual Houston auction.

The top 10 sales in at Mecum’s 2017 Houston included a mix of muscle cars from the Golden Era and modern Italian machinery. The top result was a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 fastback (Lot S46) that brought $325,000, followed by a 1969 Shelby GT500 Convertible (Lot F97) at $250,000 and a 2005 Ford GT (Lot S29.1) at $245,000.

Other notables included the LaQuay Collection of 54 vehicles achieving $3.3 million in hammer sales, while seven vehicles from the Emalee Burton Collection sold for a total of $800,000. A trio of modern Italian supercars also made the top 10, including a 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 (Lot S136.1) at $170,000, 1989 Ferrari Testarossa (Lot S139.1) at $162,500 and 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello (Lot S29) at $150,000.

Mecum Houston 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results (sales reflect hammer prices):

1. 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot S46) – $325,000
2. 1969 Shelby GT500 Convertible (Lot F97) – $250,000
3. 2005 Ford GT (Lot S29.1) – $245,000
4. 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback (Lot F99) – $190,000
5. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Resto Mod (Lot S110) – $185,500
6. 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda (Lot S52) – $180,000
7. 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 (Lot S136.1) – $170,000
8. 1989 Ferrari Testarossa (Lot S139.1) – $162,500
9. 2003 Ferrari 575M Maranello (Lot S29) – $150,000
10. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe (Lot S130) – $140,000

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

Mecum Auctions’ next 2017 collector car auction will be Dana Mecum’s 30th Annual Original Spring Classic auction on May 16-21, offering 2,000 vehicles at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. For more information on an upcoming auction or to register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

