Mecum Kansas City Spring 2017 – Auction Results

The Mecum Kansas City Spring 2017 auction was held March 24-25 at the Kansas City Convention Center in Missouri, resulting in $7.3 million in total sales. During the two-day auction, 309 vehicles were hammered sold in addition to 74 pieces of Road Art.

A low-mileage 2005 Ford GT (Lot S112.1) with all four options hammered at $300,000, claiming the No. 1 slot of the top sales list for the Kansas City auction. Chevrolets were prominent among the top sellers, with four 1960s Corvettes and a 1967 Camaro RS/SS (Lot F167) finding their way into the top 10.

Mecum Kansas City Spring 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results (sales reflect hammer prices)

1. 2005 Ford GT (Lot S112.1) – $300,000

2. 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda (Lot S118) – $140,000

3. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S49.1) – $95,000

4. 1973 DeTomaso Pantera (Lot S71) – $85,000

5. 1970 Shelby GT500 Fastback (Lot S103) – $84,000

6. 1963 Ford Galaxie 500 (Lot S105) – $70,000

7. 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS (Lot F167) – $67,000

8. 1960 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot F133) – $65,000

9. 1961 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S101.1) – $59,000

10. 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot F81) – $58,500

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]