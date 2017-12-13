Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

1968 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro

Mecum Las Vegas 2017 – Auction Results

The Mecum Las Vegas 2017 auction was held November 16-18 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada, resulting in $22 million in total sale. A total of 557 vehicles changed hands over three days at Mecum’s debut Las Vegas sale.

A pair of 1968 Chevrolet Yenko Camaros topped all sales at the Mecum Las Vegas 2017 auction, with the first (Lot S73), from the Les Quam Collection, selling for $600,000. Fewer than 20 of the original 64 1968 Yenko Camaros prepared by Yenko Chevrolet are known to exist. The other Yenko (Lot S268), an RS/SS version, is one of eleven Rally Sport Yenko Camaros built, and presenting fresh from a full restoration, the Matador Red Camaro demanded a $450,000 sale price.

Two 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastbacks (Lots F141 and S176) also landed among top sales as each gaveled for $200,000, and a one-owner, 514-mile 2006 Ford GT (Lot S74) claimed the third highest sale price at $290,000.

Mecum Las Vegas 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results (prices do not include buyer’s premiums)

  1. 1968 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro (Lot S73) – $600,000
  2. 1968 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro RS/SS (Lot S268) – $450,000
  3. 2006 Ford GT (Lot S74) – $290,000
  4. 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot F141) – $200,000
  5. 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot S176) – $200,000
  6. 1932 Packard 902 Eight Roadster Coupe (Lot S90.1) – $164,000
  7. 1958 Pontiac Bonneville Convertible (Lot S55) – $160,000
  8. 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Resto Mod (Lot S221) – $151,000
  9. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe (Lot S130) – $145,000
  10. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe (Lot S127) – $135,000

For complete results, visit Mecum.com.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]

