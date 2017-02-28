The Mecum Los Angeles 2017 auction was held February 17-18 at the Fairplex in Pomona, California, resulting in $9.3 million in total sales. Despite record-setting rainfall across Southern California, a total of 283 vehicles and 116 pieces of Road Art were sold over the course of the two-day auction.

American and European sports cars claimed the top seller slots at Mecum’s 2017 Los Angeles auction, with a 2006 Ford GT (Lot S114.1) hammering at $305,000 to claim the title of highest seller. Two Ferraris, a 458 Italia (Lot S107) and a 430 Scuderia Spider (Lot F127.1), rounded out the top three, bringing in $230,000 and $215,000, respectively.

Mecum Los Angeles 2017 – Top Ten Auction Results

The complete top 10 sales at the Mecum Los Angeles 2017 auction include (sales reflect hammer prices)

1. 2006 Ford GT (Lot S114.1) – $305,000

2. 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia (Lot S107) – $230,000

3. 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Spider (Lot F127.1) – $215,000

4. 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible (Lot S116.1) – $200,000

5. 2008 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe (Lot S160.1) – $150,000

6. 1960 Porsche 356B T5 Roadster (Lot S103) – $125,000

7. 1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback (Lot S193) – $110,000

8. 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost (Lot F182.1) – $102,500

9. 1934 Willys 5-Window Coupe Street Rod (Lot S109) – $100,000

10. 2011 Bentley Mulsanne Sedan (Lot S54.1) – $97,500

For complete auction results, visit Mecum.com.

Mecum’s next auction will take place in Kansas City, March 24-25, featuring an estimated 700-vehicle offering. After that, Mecum heads to Houston, April 6-8, with an estimated 1,000 vehicles. In May, Mecum will celebrate 30 years of business when it returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis for Dana Mecum’s 30th Original Spring Classic with approximately 2,000 vehicles expected to cross the auction block May 16-21. For more details on other upcoming auctions, to consign a vehicle or to register as a bidder, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]