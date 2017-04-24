William Medcalf Vintage Bentley celebrated another successful Drive Out on Saturday 8 April 2017. The West Sussex showroom and workshop welcomed a mix of vintage, classic, sports and supercars.

Under blue skies and sunshine, all available parking at William Medcalf Vintage Bentley was filled with a plethora of interesting machinery. Naturally, a large proportion were vintage Bentleys — from Le Mans racers to glamorous saloons. Joining them were all manner of classic cars and bikes including a Norton racer but the moderns were out too with a McLaren 650S and Porsche GT3 RS (to name but two) enjoying the Sussex sunshine.

Over 200 people attended the second Drive Out and enjoyed a brunch from the RAC Club’s brand new Pit Stop catering truck, plus coffee and conversation while marveling at William Medcalf’s HQ, housing one of the largest collections of vintage Bentleys gathered in one place in the world, over 30 in all.

After welcoming visitors and conducting several tours around the workshop, William Medcalf led the Drive Out to the famous WW II airfield at Goodwood, where guests were invited to get up-close-and-personal with an iconic Spitfire, guided by former military jet fighter and established Spitfire pilot David (Rats) Ratcliffe. Rats drove there with the group in his own vintage Bentley before keeping the crowds entertained with his extensive knowledge of the famous aircraft.

William Medcalf said: “The first-ever Drive Out from William Medcalf Vintage Bentley was a huge success, the second even more so. It was fabulous to see so many cars descend on our headquarters to enjoy the day and to tour our workshops and showrooms. Adding Spitfires to the day only made it more special, but we’ll continue to add more to each event and the next Drive Out will be one not to miss. I would like to thank the Goodwood Motor Circuit, Boultbee Flight Academy, the RAC Club and the famous David (Rats) Ratcliffe and all the attendees who made the Drive Out so special.”

The next Drive Out from William Medcalf Vintage Bentley is planned for Saturday 1st July. For further information, visit VintageBentley.com.

Medcalf Vintage Bentley Drive Out 2017 – Photo Gallery (click image for larger picture)

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: William Medcalf Vintage Bentley]