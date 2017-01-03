Mercedes-Benz automobiles are long known as an obvious choice for enthusiasts that appreciate a high level of craftsmanship and demand reliable service. With an unrivaled history that includes the famed pre-war White Knights and the dominant Silver Arrows, these cleverly engineered products from the world’s oldest automaker continue to make a solid case for buyers.

Auction Editor Rick Carey traveled across the globe to bring readers a glimpse of what was hidden inside the tents and fine hotels that hosted various collector car auctions. Not everything that crossed the block was as-advertised and Carey broke down these cars to find out the truth behind them.

Listed in chronological order, Rick Carey’s reports on the 68 Mercedes-Benz analyzed in 2016:

Mercedes-Benz Sold at Auction in 2016

Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2016 – Auction Report

Bonhams Scottsdale 2016 – Auction Report

RM Sotheby’s Arizona 2016 – Auction Report