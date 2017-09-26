The Monterey Pre-Reunion 2017 serves as the kick-off to the week of everything automotive that is the Monterey Classic Car Week. Staged August 11-13 at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas, California, a great selection of more than 300 historic race cars participated in this year’s event.

Whether shrouded in the notorious marine layer or bathed in Californian sunshine, Laguna Seca is one of the most challenging circuits. Featuring the most famous corner in American motor sport, The Corkscrew, the track requires ultimate performance from both man and machine with abrupt hairpins, blind crests and steep elevation changes. Accordingly, the Pre-Reunion afforded enthusiasts a great way to preview and enjoy the vintage car racing action, while allowing the drivers time to get familiar with the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course and sort out their race cars for the much larger Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.

In addition to Dennis Gray’s gallery, enjoy the following fantastic images captured by Victor Varela throughout the Pre-Reunion weekend.

Monterey Pre-Reunion 2017 – Picture Gallery (photos: Victor Varela)

1 2 3 … 18 Next » Karl Krause - 1965 Turner MkIII Speciale Jeffrey Abramson - 1954 Ferrari Mondial Peter Giddings - 1953 Lancia D24/5 Ted Herb - 1951 Allard K2 Ned Spieker - 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Michael Silverman - 1957 MG MGA Mike Fisher - 1959 Bo Car XP5 Jonathan Feiber - 1960 Maserati Tipo 61 Greg Meyer - 1959 Sadler MkIV Ned Spieker - 1957 Maserati 200SI 1 2 3 … 18 Next »

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Rolex Motorsports; photos: Victor Varela]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

