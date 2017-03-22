New City Concours Scheduled in London

A new event in London aims to bring together the world of motoring with those of fine watches, art and food. The debut City Concours will be held 8-9 June 2017 in the heart of City of London. The ‘motoring garden party’ is organised by Thorough Events, the team behind the annual Concours of Elegance UK.

Taking place on the five-acre lawn at the Honourable Artillery Company headquarters, the City Concours is near to City of London landmarks, including the Barbican and the Gherkin skyscraper. It’s seemingly another feather in the cap for the team at Thorough Events, who most recently hosted the Concours of Elegance at Windsor Castle and the Gulf Concours at Dubai’s Burj Al Arab.

James Brooks-Ward, Managing Director of Thorough Events, said: “The City Concours is so much more than just a display of incredible cars of all ages. With stunning art collections, beautiful retail chalets, artisan goods and high-end watches it’s a real celebration of the finer things in life, all held within one of the most historic sites in the City of London.”

The motoring experts at Thorough Events and Octane magazine will be curating a collection of 80 cars, ranging from the latest supercars to legends of Formula One and Le Mans. Alongside the vehicles on display will be showcases from a range of other partners, including a champagne bar and high-end watchmakers. In addition to the cars curated by the event, a further 80 will be on display from manufacturers and specialists.

For additional information, visit CityConcours.co.uk.

City Concours London

[Source: City Concours]