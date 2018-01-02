The inaugural Rallye des Legendes Richard Mille will honour the ‘Art de Vivre à la Française’ by bringing together a selection of 50 automotive legends to the finest French roads. Organised by Peter Auto, the team behind the Tour Auto, Le Mans Classic and Chantilly Concours, the new three-day rally will feature a star-shaped route that will bring participants back to the hub town every evening.

Completely absent of competition, the program for the Rallye des Legendes will discover a different French region every year and highlight its diversity and hidden treasures. Each day will feature 250 kilometres maximum on the traces of famous special stages as well as runs on a circuit, visits to the hot spots of local patrimony, gastronomic lunches and dinners as well as a night-time break in top-class hotels.

Richard Mille commented: “A vehicle’s beauty only truly comes alive when it’s moving! Thus, Patrick Peter and I are determined to create the Rallye des Légendes and invite the most exclusive cars in the world to take part in it.”

Participation in the Rallye des Legendes Richard Mille will be limited to 50 cars produced between 1925 and 1975, selected depending on their exceptional and historic character. Entries could include: 6C, 8C, 33/2, TZ 2 Alfa Romeos, DB3S, DB4 GT Zagato Aston Martins, 3 Litre, 4 1/2 Litre, 6 1/2 Litre, 8-litre Bentleys, Type 43, 51, 55, 57 Bugattis, Ford GT40s and Shelby Cobra Daytonas, 166, 225, 340, 250 GTO, 250 Tour de France, 250 LM Ferraris, Type C, D, E Lightweight Jaguars, Matra 650s, Maserati A6, 200, 300s, SSK, SSKL, 300 SL Mercedes-Benz aluminium coupes, 550 RS, 718, 904, 906, 907 and 910 Porsches. Peter Auto will offer owners of these remarkable cars a new opportunity to give them a run in the new event.

Patrick Peter said: “For Richard and me the creation of the Rallye des Légendes was an obvious step as we both prefer to see exceptional cars in action rather than on display. It’s also in keeping with the spirit of Peter Auto which, in 2010, created the Trofeo Nastro Rosso that allows owners of the most beautiful GT and Sports cars to take part in circuit races all year-long while respecting strict sporting and ethical rules. The Rallye des Légendes is inspired by the same philosophy. Its aim is to become a rendezvous reserved exclusively for cars that have reached such an inestimable value that their owners no longer dare to drive them! Richard and I are going to create all the right conditions to make this possible again.”

The debut Rallye des Legendes Richard Mille will be staged 11-14 September 2018. For additional information, visit Peter Auto.

[Source: Peter Auto; photo: Fotorissima]

