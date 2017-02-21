Gooding & Company will return to Florida for its 2017 Amelia Island auction on Friday, March 10th. Held on the grounds of the Omni Amelia Island Plantation, the annual sale during the Amelia Island Concours weekend will feature a 1949 Aston Martin DB Mk II, 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America, 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage and 2015 McLaren P1.

“Each of these cars represents the best of its category, is wonderfully presented, and is an essential piece to its respected marque’s history,” states David Gooding, President and Founder of Gooding & Company. “Cars of this caliber and quality are what the market demands and we are proud to meet that demand with this selectively curated lineup of exceptional sports cars.”

Gooding said the 1949 Aston Martin DB Mk II (Estimate: $1,500,000 – $2,250,000) is an “integral piece of Aston Martin history.” David Brown purchased Aston Martin and Lagonda in 1947 and he immediately formed a works racing team within the company. That team developed three new Aston Martins (Chassis LMA/49/1, LMA/49/2, and LML/49/3) to compete in the first postwar 24 Hours of Le Mans, held in June 1949. Brown had a fourth example built for his personal use, which is the car presented here, chassis LML/49/4. This car, served as David Brown’s personal transport and, through extensive testing, contributed to the development of the production Aston Martin DB2.

After Brown, LML/49/4 was owned by factory racing driver Lance Macklin. Macklin further developed the car and campaigned it with works support at the 1950 Coppa Inter-Europa and the 1950 Targa Florio. Restored by Aston Martin Works Service, it has since been presented at the 2010 Mille Miglia Storica, 2015 Pebble Beach Concours and the 2016 Windsor Castle Concours d’Elegance.

Aston Martin DB2 Coupe raced in the Targa Florio at the hands of factory driver Lance Macklin (photo: Sports Car Digest)

The 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America, chassis 1009, is one of 181 left-hand-drive B24S Spider Americas and is believed to be the second-oldest surviving example of the model. The Lancia has had few owners since new and was in the care of a single family for nearly three decades. In 2014, chassis 1009 received a restoration and was finished in the factory color of Grigio Newmarket, while the interior was reupholstered in correct Vaumol leather. That restoration earned the car Best of Show at the 2014 Colorado Concours. This Lancia retains its matching-numbers engine and is accompanied by a factory chassis log and build record (Estimate: $1,600,000 – $1,800,000).

1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America (photo: Mike Maez)

Also featured at the 2017 Gooding and Company Amelia Island auction will be a 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage estimated to sell for $1,300,000 – $1,500,000. The Aston Martin DB5 debuted in 1963 and became a Hollywood icon in the 1964 James Bond film, Goldfinger. Shortly after, the company introduced the DB5 Vantage variant, which debuted a modified engine that produced 314bhp. The British marque produced 65 examples. This 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage, chassis DB5/2211/L, is one of 10 original factory left-hand drive Vantage examples with factory air-conditioning. Presented in Goodwood Green over tan Connolly leather hides, DB5/2211/L has benefited from a ground-up restoration in 2002 by a marque specialist.

1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage (photo: Mathieu Heurtault)

Offered without reserve, this 2015 McLaren P1 is the only P1 delivered in cobalt metallic, aptly named Professor 2 Blue. The car has numerous bespoke specifications, which the current owner and McLaren designed together during the production phase. These include the Daytona-style seats (only one other P1 has this specification); distinctive striping and badging throughout its exterior; and interior controls and switches that mimic the exterior livery, a feature unique to this P1 (Estimate: $2,000,000 – $2,300,000).

“I am honored to present this McLaren P1, a supercar that delivers technological excellence. This example is one of the finest I have seen in terms of distinct color specification, condition and limited mileage,” noted Garth Hammers, Specialist at Gooding & Company. “The sale proceeds from this exhilarating car have been committed to benefit the highly esteemed Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.”

2015 McLaren P1 (photo: Anna McGrath)

Gooding and Company Amelia Island 2017 – Auction Information

Date: Friday, March 10, 11:00am

Location: Racquet Park, Omni Amelia Island Plantation, 6800 First Coast Hwy, Amelia Island, FL 32034 (1 mile south of Amelia Island Parkway)

Public preview: March 9-10

Auctions catalogues: $75, includes admission for two to the viewing and the auctions

General admission: $30, includes admission for one to the viewing and the auctions

Phone: 310.899.1960

Bidder Registration: $200 includes a catalogue, admission for two to the viewing and auction with two reserved seats, subject to availability.

For further details, visit GoodingCo.com.

[Source: Gooding & Company]