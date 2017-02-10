The AvD Oldtimer Grand Prix 2016 was held 12-14 August at the Nurburgring Circuit in Germany, with 500 participants and more than 60,000 spectators enjoying the annual historical races spread over a total of twelve races and two regularity tests.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary year in 2017, historic race enthusiasts should circle the date of 11-13 August on the calendar to experience this iconic event that will take you on a journey through seven decades of motorsports history. From pre-war giants such as Alfa Romeos, Bentleys and Bugattis to the screaming three-liter Formula One machines of the 1960 and ’70s, organizers are planning another expansive event at the legendary Eifel race track.

Senior Photographer Julien Mahiels documented the 2016 Oldtimer Grand Prix. In addition to his initial gallery, we share the following outstanding images from Julien that offer another look at the historic races at Nurburgring Circuit.

Oldtimer Grand Prix – Picture Gallery (photos: Julien Mahiels)

[Source: Julien Mahiels]