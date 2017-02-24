One-Off Ferrari and Teardrop Talbot-Lago Offered at Auction

A 1950 Ferrari 166 MM/212 Export and a 1937 Talbot-Lago T150C SS Teardrop Coupe will be offered for sale at upcoming RM Sotheby’s auctions in 2017.

The Ferrari 166 MM/212 Export ‘Uovo’, chassis 024MB, leads early entries for RM Sotheby’s flagship Monterey sale, scheduled for 18-19 August 2017 during Monterey Classic Car Week. Boasting unique coachwork by Carrozzeria Fontana, and nicknamed “Uovo” for its distinctive egg-shaped design, the one-off Berlinetta has remained a part of Ferrari lore for decades. Giannino Marzotto commissioned Fontana of Padova and the famous sculptor, Franco Reggani, to create the streamlined body style for maximum efficiency and performance. The resulting “Uovo” bodywork and underlying Ferrari chassis and drivetrain quickly proved competitive. In 1951, the Uovo held the lead of both the Mille Miglia and the Giro di Sicilia before it was forced to retire. Later that year, it ran to victory at the Coppa Toscana. The Uovo’s period race history also includes a return to Mille Miglia in 1952, as well as countless other events in Italy and California throughout the 1950s.

Acquired by its current owner in 1986, the Uovo has been seldom seen in public view over the past two decades, aside from a brief display at the Museo Enzo Ferrari. Offered for the first time in over thirty years, chassis 024MB is offered complete with an extensive history file (Estimate available upon request).

1950 Ferrari 166 MM:212 Export Uovo (photo: Remi Dargegen) 1950 Ferrari 166 MM:212 Export Uovo (photo: Remi Dargegen) 1950 Ferrari 166 MM:212 Export Uovo (photo: Remi Dargegen)

“It’s thrilling to be able to present a unique and renowned Ferrari, such as the iconic Uovo, in Ferrari’s 70th anniversary year, particularly after 30 years in single ownership,” commented Augustin Sabatié-Garat, Car Specialist, RM Sotheby’s.

The featured Talbot-Lago T150-C SS Coupe by Figoni et Falaschi is credited with ushering in the era of the automobile as an art form. Also known as the ‘Teardrop’, the ‘Goutte d’Eau Coupe’ represents a collaboration between the Parisian coachbuilders, Figoni et Falaschi, and the French marque. In total, 16 cars were ultimately produced in two series. As each was coachbuilt, there were minor, and sometimes, even major variations from one car to another.

According to Claude Figoni, the example secured by RM, chassis 90110, is the second car built with front spats, and has remained in Switzerland the vast majority of its life. The recipient of a restoration in 2002 by Atelier et Carosserie de Tourraine, the Talbot-Lago will be among the headline entries at the 2017 RM Sotheby’s Villa d’Este auction on 27 May (Est. €3.200.000 – €4.200.000).

“The Talbot-Lago T150-C SS ‘Goutte d’Eau’ Coupé remains one of the most spectacular automotive designs the world has ever seen. To that end, chassis no. 90110 is a terrific fit with our Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este sale, which is dedicated to celebrating excellence and beauty,” added Sabatié-Garat.

1937 Talbot-Lago T150C SS Teardrop Coupe 1937 Talbot-Lago T150C SS Teardrop Coupe 1937 Talbot-Lago T150C SS Teardrop Coupe

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]