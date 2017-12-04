The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is celebrating a milestone: the event’s total charitable giving to date has surpassed the $25 million mark. Total donations exceeded that figure after Pebble Beach Company CEO Bill Perocchi distributed $1.7 million from the 2017 Concours to local organizations at the event’s annual charity luncheon.

“We’re so glad that an event that brings great cars together can also bring help to people in need,” said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. “Our thanks go out to all of the many people and the many partners who have helped us reach this level of giving.”

Concours proceeds have been directed to charity since the event began in 1950. At the start, program sales and an auction of the original poster art would raise $5,000 to $10,000. As the event grew, so has the charitable component. Annual Concours donations to charity surpassed the $100,000 mark in 1994, and the $500,000 mark in 2000 — and for the past decade, they have often far exceeded $1 million.

“The Concours is a true testament to the teamwork between our generous donors, charitable leaders and members of our community,” said Perocchi. “Thanks to everyone’s efforts, we are able to distribute these critical funds today to local organizations that will help us reach our neighbors in need, which is an important step to battling many of the issues in our region.”

The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance generates funds from many sources, both near and far, to help the local community. Generous Concours participants, including entrants and judges, regularly send in direct donations. Event partners such as BMW, Infiniti, Mercedes-Benz, Rolex and Bulgari donate valuable goods for opportunity drawings, auctions and awards. Additionally, volunteers donate much time and effort to make the event a success.

That success translates directly into donations for Concours charities. Pebble Beach Company Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Pebble Beach Company, serves as the event’s primary charitable partner, directing funds to more than 80 local nonprofit educational programs and overseeing the Phil Hill Scholarships. Charitable partners benefiting directly from the Concours include Boys & Girls Clubs of Monterey County, Kinship Center, Montage Health Foundation, Natividad Medical Foundation, Animal Friends Rescue Project and United Way Monterey County. Additional charities volunteer time and effort in exchange for donations, while other nonprofits benefit from the use of Concours infrastructure, such as tents, to host fundraisers.

The 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance will take place on August 26, the fourth Sunday of the month rather than its usual third Sunday. For more information, visit PebbleBeachConcours.net.

[Source: Pebble Beach Concours; photo: Richard Michael Owen]

