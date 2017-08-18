Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance 2017 – Photo Gallery

The Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance 2017 was held Thursday, August 17th, starting and ending at the Pebble Beach Equestrian Center in Pebble Beach, California. The 20th annual picturesque trip around the Monterey Peninsula was open to vehicles participating in the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 20th. This year saw over 175 historic automobiles take off from Pebble Beach for a tour of scenic driving routes.

Begun in 1998 to showcase the elegance of the automobile in motion, the Tour also underscores the early history of the place that is Pebble Beach. Decades before golf links were laid out along the edge of the Pacific Ocean, this area was known for its scenic drive, winding for miles through pine and cypress forest, dancing alongside dramatic cliffs and leading, ultimately, to a beautiful crescent-shaped bay.

Two separate starts grouped the cars together as they set off across the Portola Road start line, past the Pebble Beach Lodge and on to the famous 17-Mile Drive. After leaving 17-mile Drive, this year’s running of the Tour continued through the region’s valleys, hills, forests and dramatic cliff sides, touching on California Highway 1 in the direction of Big Sur until participants hit their turn-around destination at the Ripplewood Resort. Tour participants enjoyed a gourmet lunch in Carmel-by-the-Sea, plus a champagne celebration at the finish and commemorative gifts.

As mentioned, the Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance presented by Rolex was open to all entrants in the 2017 edition of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. It is important to note that the Tour and the Concours are directly linked. If two vehicles tie in class competition at the Concours, the car that successfully completed the Tour gets the nod.

Similar to 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2017 Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance, with photographer Richard Michael Owen offering the following stunning pictures that show a selection of cars entered in the Concours.

(Editor’s Note: Captions will be added to the images when the entry list is made available).

Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Richard Michael Owen)

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: Pebble Beach Concours; photos: Richard Michael Owen]

