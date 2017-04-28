The 1928 Mercedes-Benz 680 S Saoutchik Torpedo that won Best of Show at the 2012 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance will be among the headline offerings at the 2017 RM Sotheby’s Concorso Villa d’Este sale, to be held 27 May on the shores of Lake Como, Italy.

Featuring a low-slung torpedo roadster body by J. Saoutchik Carrosserie, the supercharged Mercedes-Benz 680 S is the sole survivor of three examples constructed with a short-windshield design. Shown at the 1929 New York Auto Salon, 35949 was purchased new by Frederick Henry Bedford Jr., the director of Standard Oil, and went on to remain in his family’s ownership for over seven and a half decades.

In 2008, the Mercedes-Benz made its way into the Andrews Collection, who commissioned Paul Russell & Company to complete a body-off restoration — the quality of which saw it awarded 100 points at the 2012 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and claim the event’s Best of Show trophy. Following Pebble Beach, 35949 went on to earn numerous other accolades around the globe, including ‘Restoration of the Year’ at the 2012 International Historic Motoring Awards, first in class at the 2013 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este and the Mercedes-Benz Star of Excellence at the 2014 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. Chassis 35949 previously sold for $8,250,000 at RM’s 2013 Monterey auction. RM said it comes to Villa Erba offered from one of America’s foremost collections, now estimated to bring €6.500.000 – €8.000.000.

“It’s a distinct honor to present this very special Mercedes-Benz at our Lake Como sale,” said Shelby Myers, Car Specialist, RM Sotheby’s. “A true show-stopper, not only is it one of the most stunning automobiles to ever wear the Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star, but also one of the most memorable concours starlets of the 21st century, making it a perfect fit to the Concorso d’Eleganza weekend. It’s also a terrific candidate for long-distance touring. If you’re in the market for a car that offers a sensational blend of style and performance, it doesn’t get much better than this!”

Also recently confirmed to the 2017 RM Sotheby’s Concorso Villa d’Este sale is the 1948 Talbot-Lago T26 Grand Sport Cabriolet, chassis 110121. One of three examples clothed by Franay; its bodywork is complemented by an interior by Hermes. Like the Mercedes-Benz, this T26 has also enjoyed a successful career on the show circuit, winning several industry and design awards. First displayed at the 1949 Paris Motor Show, it has since been exhibited at all the leading concours in Europe, the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este included, along with the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance (Est. €1.200.000 – €1.500.000).

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]