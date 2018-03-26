A single-make grid reserved for early 2-litre short chassis Porsche 911s prepared in accordance with FIA pre-66 regulations will be featured at several Peter Auto historic races in 2018. After the creation of Euro F2 Classic in 2017 and the takeover of Group C Racing in 2016, Peter Auto is continuing develop its grid offering in historic racing by introducing the 2.0 Litre Cup.

The 2.0L Cup will be part of several Peter Auto meetings in 2018: Spa Classic (18-20 May), Grand Prix de l’Age d’Or (8-10 June) and the Dix Mille Tours (31st August-2nd September). At these events, drivers in the 2.0L Cup will have a 30-minute free practice session, 30-minutes’ qualifying and a 1h.30m race. To complete the programme of the 2.0L Cup’s first season, this new series will be included in the Porsche celebration during Le Mans Classic.

The 2.0L Cup has been created in association with Britons Lee Maxted-Page (Porsche Classic & Racing specialist) and James Turner (Director of the 2L Racing Group). It is expected to attract around 40 cars and the aim is to see the make’s former drivers at the wheel of some of these. Following the three rounds held next year in France plus one in Belgium the organisers are targeting an event in Great Britain in 2019.

The 2.0L Cup becomes the eighth Peter Auto series rounding out a list comprising Classic Endurance Series 1 & 2, Sixties’ Endurance, Trofeo Nastro Rosso, Heritage Touring Cup, Group C Racing and Euro F2 Classic.

James Turner (Director of 2L Racing Group): “I’ve known Patrick Peter for many years and have always admired the high quality, fun and competitive spirit of his events. The Porsche 911 is rightly regarded as one of the world’s greatest sports cars and, in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of Porsche in 2018, we are delighted to launch this exciting new one-make historic race series in association with Peter Auto in 2018. Working with Lee Maxted-Page, we have put together the largest ever database of early SWB Porsche 911s eligible to race in this new 2.0 Liter Cup series. Key teams Historika and Tuthill Porsche have also input into a practical and tight set of Technical Regulations. I’d like to thank Patrick Peter and his hardworking team, plus my fellow partners in the joint venture (Lee Maxted-Page, Kevin Morfett (of Historika) and Richard Tuthill) for their hard work to bring this dream to reality.”

[Source: Peter Auto; photo: Julien Mahiels]

