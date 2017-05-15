The Petersen Automotive Museum opened its latest exhibition in the Bruce Meyer Family Gallery, “Seeing Red: 70 Years of Ferrari.” The exhibit is a celebration of seven decades of automobiles and the man, Enzo Ferrari, who brought them to the attention of the world. The exhibit opened to the public on Saturday, April 29th, 2017. It will run through April of 2018.

For 70 years, Enzo Ferrari’s prancing horses have thrilled car enthusiasts both young and old with their racing and road cars. To celebrate the Italian automaker’s 70th anniversary, and through the leadership of Bruce Meyer, “Seeing Red” features a collection of 11 of the rarest and finest road and race Ferraris, all in its signature red paint. It showcases several examples of the brand’s most lauded designs including the 250 GTO, 166 MM, 250 TR, 250 LM and the 2001 Ferrari F1 raced by the great Michael Schumacher.

“We’re so thrilled to bring some of the world’s most beautiful Ferraris to the Petersen,” said Bruce Meyer, founding chairman of the Petersen’s Board of Directors. “Seeing that Rosso Corsa paint and the beautiful curves of the body work is always enough to make your heart skip a beat. ‘Seeing Red’ will be one of the most significant gatherings of Ferraris in the world and I’m so pleased to be able to share it with the public in our gallery.”

The “Seeing Red: 70 Years of Ferrari” exhibition opened with a reception on Thursday, April 27th at the Petersen. The event included a special tribute to legendary racer, Phil Hill, hosted by Hill’s son, Derek Hill.

“This new exhibit is another example of how the Petersen views cars, as art, and nothing is more appropriate than red Ferrari models,” said Terry Karges, Executive Director of the Petersen Automotive Museum. “We’re confident this exhibit will helps us continue our success and really get people talking and learning about Ferrari.”

For more information on Seeing Red, visit Petersen Ferrari Exhibit or call (323) 930-CARS.

Petersen Automotive Museum – Seeing Red: 70 Years of Ferrari Photo Gallery

[Source: Petersen Automotive Museum]