Pinehurst Concours 2017 – Class List

The Pinehurst Concours 2017 will be held Saturday, May 6th on the fairways of the Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The fifth annual event will feature Japanese Classics and Modern Super Cars among its 12 judged classes.

“Japanese Classics without a doubt are going to be the future of the collector car hobby,” said veteran Pinehurst Concours chief judge Nigel Matthews. “They are somewhat affordable and the hobby is driven by demographics. We’re noticing the baby boomers are aging out and some are selling off their collections. So, the new people in the hobby naturally gravitate to what they grew up with or what they came home in from the hospital.”

Matthews also said the Modern Super Cars class, which could include entrants such as the Jaguar XJ220 or LaFerrari, would be “…interesting to spectators because they are unattainable for most — they are low production, very expensive cars and automobiles that people dream about owning.”

Tickets to the 2017 Pinehurst Concours d’Elegance can be purchased at PinehurstConcours.com and at four local ticket outlets in the Village of Pinehurst and Southern Pines. Tickets to this year’s Concours, which includes a live performance by award-winning country artist Sara Evans, are $40 in advance and $50 the day of the event.

American Classics Pre-War and Post-War, European Classics Pre-War and Post-War, Race Cars, Porsche Carrera Pre-1975, American Classics Post-War, European Sport Cars and American Sports Cars will join the Japanese Classics and Modern Super Cars to round out the classes at the Pinehurst Concours 2017.

The Pinehurst Concours Best in Show winners have included a 1928 Isotta Fraschini 8ASS (2016), 1919 Pierce-Arrow Model 66 A-4 Tourer (2015), a midnight blue 1931 Cadillac 452A (2014) and a 1938 Steyr 220 Glaser Roadster (2013).

“After just four years the Pinehurst Concours is certainly recognized as a significant and important East Coast Concours,” Matthews said. “From a chief judge prospective I am getting more and more interest and more and more questions from judges who want to come from Europe and want to be a part of the judging team at Pinehurst because they know it is serious judging.”

Last year’s Pinehurst Concours and concert drew in excess of 12,000 patrons. Sara Evans, who had sold more than six million records and produced five No. 1 hits, will perform a live concert following the presentation of the Best of Show at the 2017 event. The concert continues a tradition that has included concerts by Three Dog Night (2015) and The Commodores (2016) the last two years.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit PinehurstConcours.com

[Source: Pinehurst Concours]