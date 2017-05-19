The 2017 Pinehurst Concours d’Elegance was staged May 5-6 at the Pinehurst Resort and Golf Club in North Carolina. The 5th annual event on the fairways of the historic golf resort blended the heritage from three of North Carolina’s traditions — motorsports, golf and military.

Best of Show at the 2017 Pinehurst Concours was awarded to the 1925 Rolls-Royce Springfield Silver Ghost Piccadilly Roadster owned by Guy Lewis of Pinecrest, Florida. Shown in the Pre-War European Class, the Rolls-Royce was purchased new by eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes.

Other notable winners included the 1967 Mazda Cosmo Sport 110S from the Mazda North America Heritage Collection winning FIVA and HVA Awards, while the Soldiers Choice Award went to the 2014 McLaren P1 owned by Robert Kauffman of Charlotte, N.C.

In addition to Michael DiPleco’s photos, Trevor Ely also brings a selection of images from the 2017 Pinehurst Concours.

Pinehurst Concours 2017 – Picture Gallery (photos: Trevor Ely)

1954 Maserati A6GCS 1951 Porsche 356 'Split-Window' Coupe 1928 Mercedes-Benz Type S Prepping the Best of Show Winner - 1925 Rolls-Royce Springfield Silver Ghost Piccadilly Roadster 1958 BMW 507 1939 SS Cars SS90 2017 Pinehurst Concours d'Elegance 1927 Bentley 4.5-Litre Iron Mike Rally at the 2017 Pinehurst Concours

[Source: Pinehurst Concours; photos: Trevor Ely]