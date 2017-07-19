The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix 2017 was held July 7-16 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. An estimated crowd of more than 300,000 spectators visited the 10-day festival that culminated with the 35th annual races staged on the scenic, yet technically challenging circuit at Schenley Park.

The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix (PVGP) is unique in America, as it’s the only vintage car race staged on public roads amidst the public 456-acre Schenley Park. The 2.33-mile circuit is comprised of 23 turns, complete with two lane roads, bridges with stone walls, curbs, manhole covers and telephone poles.

A field of nearly 150 vintage race cars participated in the 2017 Pittsburgh Vintage GP, grouped together by engine size and year of manufacture in six race classes and two featured races. There were practice warm-up sessions each morning, with qualifying races on Saturday and the featured races staged on Sunday. The top finishers pull into the Winner’s Circle immediately after each race and share their stories about the race in live interviews with the PVGP’s Ted Sohier over the PA system. Fans get a chance hear each racer being interviewed and are part of the celebration. All three top finishers along with the racer selected for the “Best Drive” are rewarded with medals and and 5 Litre mini-keg of Hofbräuhaus Bier.

The featured ‘Axis versus Allies’ race saw Joey Bojalad’s 1960 Elva Mk VI take the victory over the 1970 Porsche 914/6 of Chuck Kelly and the 1972 Porsche 914/6 of Gary Schultz. Other race winners at the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix 2017 included Michael Barstow’s 1953 MG TD (Group 1 and 2 Pre-War, Select MG T, Preservation and Under 1-Litre); Charlie Dolan’s 1957 MG A (Group 3 Production Under 1.5 Litres); Dennis Wilson’s 1962 Lotus Super Seven (Group 4 Sports Cars Under 2 Litres); Perry Genova’s 1970 BMW 2002 (Group 5 Sports Cars Over 2.0 Litres); Joey Bojalad’s 1960 Elva Mk VI (Group 6 Vintage Sports Racers, Formula Vee and Formula Junior) and Christian Morici’s 1971 Lotus 69 FF (Group 7 Royale FF Challenge Series).

PVGP Chairman of the Board, Dan Taylor, was pleased with all 10 days of events and as the races concluded said, “I hope everyone will stop for a moment and savor the taste of victory. Thanks to all involved in this great race.”

Celebrating its 35th year, the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix raised “hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Autism Society of Pittsburgh and Allegheny Valley School” in 2017, according to PVGP Executive Director Dan DelBianco.

Similar to 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, Sports Car Digest also documented the 2017 PVGP, with photographer Michael DiPleco offering the following pictures showing the field of historic race cars and the unique setting of the Schenley Park track.

Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix 2017 – Photo Gallery (photos: Michael DiPleco)

The unauthorized use and/or duplication of any editorial or photographic content from SportsCarDigest.com without express and written permission from the publisher is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to SportsCarDigest.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

[Source: PVGP; photos: Michael DiPleco]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Email

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print

