A Porsche 964 Collection will be among the headline offerings at the 2018 RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island sale, scheduled for March 10 during the Amelia Island Concours weekend.

Named ‘Exclusively Porsche — The 964 Collection’, the group of eleven Type 964s (and one 930) was assembled by a single collector, and avid Porsche enthusiast, over a decade and comprises the last of the truly hand-built Porsches, yet the first production models with coil-over suspensions, power steering, and ABS brakes. The collector also sought out the finest examples of all the 964 “specials” — high-performance cars either built or modified in limited quantities by Porsche’s Exclusive department.

The group of Porsche 911 Type 964 variants is led by an essentially brand-new, never raced 1993 Carrera RSR 3.8, finished in rare paint-to-sample Ferrari Yellow. One of 45 built, it has recorded a mere 765 km on its odometer (Est. $1,200,000 – $1,400,000). Also on offer is a one-of-55 1993 Carrera RS 3.8, presented with less than 7,000 km (Est. $1,250,000 – $1,500,000), a one-of-86 1993 Turbo S ‘Leichtbau’ (Est. $1,000,000 – $1,200,000), and a pair of ‘flat nose’ variants, including the Turbo S X83 ‘Flachbau’, one of the rarest production Porsches at 10 ever built (Est. $500,000 – $650,000), and the U.S.-production Turbo S X85 ‘Flachbau’, one of 39 (Est. $600,000 – $800,000).

“The 964 Collection is without a doubt the most complete and best collection of limited-production Porsche 964s to ever come to public auction,” said Alexander Weaver, Car Specialist, RM Sotheby’s. “The owner was well ahead of his time in assembling this group, which represents some of the rarest models in the entire Porsche lineage. We’ve had the privilege of bringing several exceptional collections of Porsche 911s to market over the last two years, and look forward to securing more strong results in Amelia Island, a proven venue for fresh-to-market rarities.”

The Porsche 964 Collection also includes:

1991 Carrera Cup (Est. $250,000 – $325,000);

1994 Turbo 3.6 (Est. $200,000 – $250,000, offered without reserve);

1994 Speedster (Est. $200,000 – $250,000, offered without reserve);

1991 Turbo 3.3 (Est. $200,000 – $250,000, offered without reserve);

1992 Carrera RS (Est. $200,000 – $250,000, offered without reserve);

1989 Turbo ‘Flat Nose’ Coupe (Est. $200,000 – $250,000, offered without reserve); and,

1993 Carrera RS America (Est. $200,000 – $250,000, offered without reserve).

RM Sotheby’s 20th anniversary Amelia Island sale in Florida will present approximately 100 automobiles at the Ritz-Carlton on March 10, 2018, ranging from coachbuilt classics to sports and racing rarities, and late model collectibles. For further information, visit www.rmsothebys.com or call RM Sotheby’s headquarters at +1 519 352 4575.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s; photo: Patrick Ernzen]

